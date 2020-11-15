What Players do You Think Will be Taken Earlier than Expected?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,183
Reaction score
5,028
Here's are a few players that I think will go more quickly than expected (no order):

Trey Smith, OG/OT Tennessee
Smith may be the best run blocker in this draft and has experience at tackle and guard.

Terrace Marshall, Wr. LSU
At this point, I think he's severely underrated. Size, speed, hands and production. Wins 50/50 battles. I think he goes late first, early second.

Anthony Schwartz, Wr., Auburn
With reported speed of 4.27, a team is going to take him much earlier than his projection.

Nick Bolton, LB Missouri
Most mocks have him top 50, as an early second rounder. I believe he goes in the 1st.

Jaylen Twyman, DT Pittsburgh
He's undersized (looks 275, listed as 290), but plays in the opponents backfield.

Jason Oweh, DE Penn State
Expected to test off the charts with a reported 4.33 time in the 40 at 257 pounds. Teams are always going to reach for pass rushers.

Quincy Roche, DE/LB Miami
Hard to figure out where he fits. Maybe the Dolphins would use him in a Van Noy role?

Patrick Jones, DE Pitt
I've seen him listed as a third rounder by some. That is severely underrated in my book.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
673
Reaction score
1,224
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Here's are a few players that I think will go more quickly than expected (no order):

Trey Smith, OG/OT Tennessee
Smith may be the best run blocker in this draft and has experience at tackle and guard.

Terrace Marshall, Wr. LSU
At this point, I think he's severely underrated. Size, speed, hands and production. Wins 50/50 battles. I think he goes late first, early second.

Anthony Schwartz, Wr., Auburn
With reported speed of 4.27, a team is going to take him much earlier than his projection.

Nick Bolton, LB Missouri
Most mocks have him top 50, as an early second rounder. I believe he goes in the 1st.

Jaylen Twyman, DT Pittsburgh
He's undersized (looks 275, listed as 290), but plays in the opponents backfield.

Jason Oweh, DE Penn State
Expected to test off the charts with a reported 4.33 time in the 40 at 257 pounds. Teams are always going to reach for pass rushers.

Quincy Roche, DE/LB Miami
Hard to figure out where he fits. Maybe the Dolphins would use him in a Van Noy role?

Patrick Jones, DE Pitt
I've seen him listed as a third rounder by some. That is severely underrated in my book.
Click to expand...
Very good list. I actually think Jaelin Phillips goes before Roche. I think Phillips would be a good fit for Miami. Really like Anthony Schwartz and I agree, Kadarius Toney from Florida could fall into this category too. Trey Smith will be dependent on how teams feel about his medical he’s had some bad injuries.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,708
Reaction score
1,641
I agree on Twyman but i think Miami might be in the market for more of a run stuffing behemoth DT than a guy like him.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,811
Reaction score
4,003
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Here's are a few players that I think will go more quickly than expected (no order):

Trey Smith, OG/OT Tennessee
Smith may be the best run blocker in this draft and has experience at tackle and guard.

Terrace Marshall, Wr. LSU
At this point, I think he's severely underrated. Size, speed, hands and production. Wins 50/50 battles. I think he goes late first, early second.

Anthony Schwartz, Wr., Auburn
With reported speed of 4.27, a team is going to take him much earlier than his projection.

Nick Bolton, LB Missouri
Most mocks have him top 50, as an early second rounder. I believe he goes in the 1st.

Jaylen Twyman, DT Pittsburgh
He's undersized (looks 275, listed as 290), but plays in the opponents backfield.

Jason Oweh, DE Penn State
Expected to test off the charts with a reported 4.33 time in the 40 at 257 pounds. Teams are always going to reach for pass rushers.

Quincy Roche, DE/LB Miami
Hard to figure out where he fits. Maybe the Dolphins would use him in a Van Noy role?

Patrick Jones, DE Pitt
I've seen him listed as a third rounder by some. That is severely underrated in my book.
Click to expand...

Patrick Jones is on my list as a 2nd round option for Miami. Could turn out to be a very good NFL pass rusher.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
52,200
Reaction score
6,428
Location
Tampa, FL
I think Trey Smith is exactly the opposite. He's a player everyone are rating high that could be taken a LOT later than everyone think.

His medical issues are severe. He's lucky he found a college program that even allows him to play football. There will be a lot of NFL teams that take him off their board entirely.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
52,200
Reaction score
6,428
Location
Tampa, FL
As for Zaven Collins and Azeez Ojulari, it's all about the public catching up to what the scouts already know.

I've been told straight up by someone in the scouting community that Zaven Collins is top 40 at worst and likely 1st round.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
4,639
Reaction score
2,837
HAMSAH NASIRILDEEN - Perfect for the types of "amoeba" defense Flores runs, Medicals have to clear.

JOSEPH OSSAI - If I weren't happy with Van Noy and Van Ginkle, I'd be perfectlt happy to get him if there in the 2nd.


ZAVEN COLLINS - A larger version of Joseph Ossai.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,183
Reaction score
5,028
Nasirildeen does seem like a player Flores would love. Small linebacker size-wise. And Flores loves the secondary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom