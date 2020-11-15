What Players do You Think Will be Taken Earlier than Expected?

Here's are a few players that I think will go more quickly than expected (no order):



Trey Smith, OG/OT Tennessee

Smith may be the best run blocker in this draft and has experience at tackle and guard.



Terrace Marshall, Wr. LSU

At this point, I think he's severely underrated. Size, speed, hands and production. Wins 50/50 battles. I think he goes late first, early second.



Anthony Schwartz, Wr., Auburn

With reported speed of 4.27, a team is going to take him much earlier than his projection.



Nick Bolton, LB Missouri

Most mocks have him top 50, as an early second rounder. I believe he goes in the 1st.



Jaylen Twyman, DT Pittsburgh

He's undersized (looks 275, listed as 290), but plays in the opponents backfield.



Jason Oweh, DE Penn State

Expected to test off the charts with a reported 4.33 time in the 40 at 257 pounds. Teams are always going to reach for pass rushers.



Quincy Roche, DE/LB Miami

Hard to figure out where he fits. Maybe the Dolphins would use him in a Van Noy role?



Patrick Jones, DE Pitt

I've seen him listed as a third rounder by some. That is severely underrated in my book.