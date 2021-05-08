What teams original logo is better than their current?

By far, I think our current logo is the biggest downgrade unless you count The Redskins turning into literally nothing. haha



There are a few others that I think were better previously though...



I liked when the Bengals had an actual tiger's face instead of just a B with stripes.



Even though I don't know what Brownie The Elf actually had to do with anything, I liked the Browns having some kind of actual logo as opposed to a picture of a blank helmet.



The Jets '78-97 logo with the silhouette of an actual Jet at least implied something to do with their name, other than the current one which is just a word with a football.



Honorable mention to the Bucs old logo, Bruce, from the creamsicle uniforms. I really like that logo a lot, but obviously it's a whole different vibe. I don't dislike their current either.