The first regular season game in the 2021 season. Next year is another rebuilding year in which the young offensive line needs to learn to play together and with so many young players on the line, Tua doesn’t need to get thrown to the wolves.

Let his hip fully heal and make sure the offensive line is much better than it has been in recent years. Fitzpatrick is good enough to get 5 or 6 wins and that should be enough to get the Dolphins another top ten pick in next years draft. Hopefully the Texans will have a down year and the Dolphins will get two picks in the top 15 of next years draft. That should help with getting more offensive help for Tua when he becomes the starter in 2021.