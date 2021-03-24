As the old adage goes, when you have two starting QB's, you have no starting QB. Soooo, when you have 12 WR's ... you don't have a starting set of WR's.



Quick breakdown, and feel free to add to this as we gauge this interesting position group.



DeVante Parker : Clear-cut #1, but salary is getting high, needs to be resigned in the near future, and has a long history of injuries. Given his age and Tua's youth, he's a candidate to be replaced if we draft a WR high.



Will Fuller : One-year rental, but if he stays healthy, he's our deep threat. Makes it easy to move on from Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant ... and anyone else whose main asset is speed.



Preston Williams : Young, cheap, big bodied WR who likely makes this roster. He can fill in for Parker and provides a big target for Tua. Seems like the best bet to stick long term.



Jakeem Grant : Love this guy, but he hasn't become a great route runner yet, his hands are still subpar, and despite truly NFL elite speed and change of direction quickness, Grant remains a special teamer and subpar WR. My guess is that his days are numbered. There's a chance he makes the team, but I'd expect he is a casualty.



Albert Wilson : Expensive and not dependable. The most important ability is availability ... and Wilson is never there. Misses a lot of games from injury and the team carried him and his salary. Then last year he skipped out because of Covid-19 fear. When you're not there, team isn't going to keep you. Thanks for the flashes Wilson, and good luck wherever you land ... but it's not going to be in Miami.



Allen Hurns : What can we say ... he has the same issues Wilson had without any production!?!?!?!?!? Buh-bye!



Malcolm Perry : Hanging on by a thread. Love the person, kinda like the player, but he's a marginal talent whose main asset is his flexibility as a gadget player and emergency QB. But alas, I expect him to be a Practice Squad guy next year, not a roster guy. Thank you for your service ... and there are many of us rooting for you!



Lynn Bowden, Jr .: This is the main reason I'm expecting us to move on from Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, and Malcolm Perry. Flashed some talent and has the flexibility to be our gadget guy and emergency QB. We traded for him and he seems to be realizing his talent, so I expect him to make the roster.



Kai Locksley : A big guy (6'4) who played QB but was very bad at QB at UTEP. But, he's got some athletic ability, and looks like a practice squad conversion guy. Good luck to him, but this isn't the most patient organization, so he needs to show ability quickly even on the practice squad.



Robert Foster : Former Alabama player with true speed. Intriguing, but less so now that we've added Will Fuller. Might be a Practice Squad guy to develop behind Fuller, but its going to be an uphill challenge to make this roster.



Mack Hollins : He did a decent job subbing in for Preston Williams and Parker when needed. Big target who looks a bit like a move TE playing WR, so he probably makes the team as a backup and sees less time than he did last year.



Kirk Merritt : Is he even a Dolphin? Listed on our roster on miamidolphins.com, but it's been a long time since I heard this name. Not sure if he has Practice Squad eligibility, but he's gotta hope he does, because he's not making this roster.



Isaiah Ford : OK, listed on our roster at miamidolphins.com but I'm thinking he's not a Dolphin. Regardless, the former Dolphin (Former Patriot?) would be our Baker's Dozen, and I don't think he makes our roster. Solid player, but a backup at best.



If I had to guess right now, I'd say our roster includes: DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins, and probably at least 1 rookie. That might leave a spot open, and I could easily be wrong, but that's how it looks to me right now.



This is a fluid situation, so I'm not even sure which of these 13 are on our roster ... and if I missed someone. Please let me know. Kindly add your thoughts. Twelve WR's ... wow.