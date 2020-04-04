Albert Romano
Super Donator
QUARTERBACK
▪ Under contract (three): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock.
RUNNING BACK
▪ Under contract (seven): Jordan Howard, Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin, De’Lance Turner, Samaje Perrine and fullback Chandler Cox.
Where the Miami Dolphins stand on offense, what’s ahead and who’s at risk of being cut
A look at where the Dolphins depth chart stands at every position exiting the heavy lifting of free agency and entering the draft:
amp.miamiherald.com