 Who do you hate? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who do you hate?

M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
547
Reaction score
599
Age
31
Location
South Carolina
With FA and draft around the corner I think we’ve all discussed these things at length and I thought it’d be nice to change it up a little bit. I’m sure at some point this has been discussed on here as well but it hasn’t at least since I’ve been snooping around and I don’t see a thread on it...

Who do you hate the most in the NFL? Obviously we’re going to have a lot of AFC East adversary answers but it can be just anybody in the NFL for whatever reason.

For myself I was born in ‘89 so I came in right at the end of Buffalos run and have lived painfully through the Brady era with a little Jets success thrown in here and there. With that being said my answer is the New York Jets. I hate them and I’ll always hate them. The Monday night Miracle in the Meadowlands still eats at me to this day. As a kid when this game was played my dad let me stay up to watch anytime Miami was on Monday night football. Leading 30-7 to start the 4th he put me in bed and I was all happy and excited. About 20 min later he came to get me back up and said the Jets were making a comeback. I’ve never let a game bother me more than that one has as the next day at school was so awful. Just mad and ill all day long lol. So I’ve hated the Jets with a passion ever since even though NE has been the dominant dynasty since then. I very much dislike NE but at least we’ve won our share against Brady and we do have the 21-0 game to our credit against him. But the Jets I loathe with a passion. Baltimore is a close 2nd bc of the playoff losses and it seems they just whip our *** every time we play.

What say you??
 
'Deep

'Deep

"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
7,022
Reaction score
8,285
Location
Boise, ID
I hate the Patriots, Bills and Jets equally. And I hated the Colts too, back when they were in the AFC East.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,647
Reaction score
1,285
Age
44
Great thread. I think I hate the bills most. Pats never bothered me because they beat everybody. But bills have beat us a lot in last ten years and they were mediocre a lot of those times. Now they are so ****y . Look how are board got flooded with bills fans. Now they are all experts that tua sucks. Okay.

I can’t stand the Steelers. I live around pittsburgh. Their fans are the worst. Plus now the Steelers screwed us week 17. I never root for them but that day I did and they lost of Course . As soon as they start losing their fans bail on them or say they are done watching. They don’t understand how tough it’s been being hardcore dolphin fan. I am more loyal than them and they had tons of success while Miami has not.

I can’t stand the ravens either. I feel like they are dirty like the Steelers , they always beat up on crappy teams last 5 weeks of season and get into the playoffs. Plus they always destroy us.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,511
Reaction score
1,545
man i always hated the jets the most, but I think its the bills now.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
5,748
Reaction score
8,069
MiaFins31 said:
With FA and draft around the corner I think we’ve all discussed these things at length and I thought it’d be nice to change it up a little bit. I’m sure at some point this has been discussed on here as well but it hasn’t at least since I’ve been snooping around and I don’t see a thread on it...

Who do you hate the most in the NFL? Obviously we’re going to have a lot of AFC East adversary answers but it can be just anybody in the NFL for whatever reason.

For myself I was born in ‘89 so I came in right at the end of Buffalos run and have lived painfully through the Brady era with a little Jets success thrown in here and there. With that being said my answer is the New York Jets. I hate them and I’ll always hate them. The Monday night Miracle in the Meadowlands still eats at me to this day. As a kid when this game was played my dad let me stay up to watch anytime Miami was on Monday night football. Leading 30-7 to start the 4th he put me in bed and I was all happy and excited. About 20 min later he came to get me back up and said the Jets were making a comeback. I’ve never let a game bother me more than that one has as the next day at school was so awful. Just mad and ill all day long lol. So I’ve hated the Jets with a passion ever since even though NE has been the dominant dynasty since then. I very much dislike NE but at least we’ve won our share against Brady and we do have the 21-0 game to our credit against him. But the Jets I loathe with a passion. Baltimore is a close 2nd bc of the playoff losses and it seems they just whip our *** every time we play.

What say you??
Click to expand...
The Jets and anyone who thinks safeties are worth drafting in the first round or signing to big contracts.
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
547
Reaction score
599
Age
31
Location
South Carolina
Feverdream said:
The Jets and anyone who thinks safeties are worth drafting in the first round or signing to big contracts.
Click to expand...
Well I guess you hate me bc I want us to sign one of the big Safety’s out of FA but as long as you hate the Jets equally I suppose I can live with it.
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
547
Reaction score
599
Age
31
Location
South Carolina
bane said:
Great thread. I think I hate the bills most. Pats never bothered me because they beat everybody. But bills have beat us a lot in last ten years and they were mediocre a lot of those times. Now they are so ****y . Look how are board got flooded with bills fans. Now they are all experts that tua sucks. Okay.

I can’t stand the Steelers. I live around pittsburgh. Their fans are the worst. Plus now the Steelers screwed us week 17. I never root for them but that day I did and they lost of Course . As soon as they start losing their fans bail on them or say they are done watching. They don’t understand how tough it’s been being hardcore dolphin fan. I am more loyal than them and they had tons of success while Miami has not.

I can’t stand the ravens either. I feel like they are dirty like the Steelers , they always beat up on crappy teams last 5 weeks of season and get into the playoffs. Plus they always destroy us.
Click to expand...
I don’t know if I’d go as far as to call Baltimore dirty but they most definitely toe the line or at least they did back when you could get really physical on defense. The league has changed so much now but yes I can’t stand Baltimore. Besides the ‘07 win against them that saved us from going 0fer I seriously can’t think of a single time we’ve beaten them since they became the Baltimore franchise. Like you said they don’t just beat us they get super physical and just whip our ***.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
5,748
Reaction score
8,069
MiaFins31 said:
Well I guess you hate me bc I want us to sign one of the big Safety’s out of FA but as long as you hate the Jets equally I suppose I can live with it.
Click to expand...
It's OK... I have an ex-wife, I've grown used to moderating my feelings of disgust.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom