With FA and draft around the corner I think we’ve all discussed these things at length and I thought it’d be nice to change it up a little bit. I’m sure at some point this has been discussed on here as well but it hasn’t at least since I’ve been snooping around and I don’t see a thread on it...



Who do you hate the most in the NFL? Obviously we’re going to have a lot of AFC East adversary answers but it can be just anybody in the NFL for whatever reason.



For myself I was born in ‘89 so I came in right at the end of Buffalos run and have lived painfully through the Brady era with a little Jets success thrown in here and there. With that being said my answer is the New York Jets. I hate them and I’ll always hate them. The Monday night Miracle in the Meadowlands still eats at me to this day. As a kid when this game was played my dad let me stay up to watch anytime Miami was on Monday night football. Leading 30-7 to start the 4th he put me in bed and I was all happy and excited. About 20 min later he came to get me back up and said the Jets were making a comeback. I’ve never let a game bother me more than that one has as the next day at school was so awful. Just mad and ill all day long lol. So I’ve hated the Jets with a passion ever since even though NE has been the dominant dynasty since then. I very much dislike NE but at least we’ve won our share against Brady and we do have the 21-0 game to our credit against him. But the Jets I loathe with a passion. Baltimore is a close 2nd bc of the playoff losses and it seems they just whip our *** every time we play.



What say you??