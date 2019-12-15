Who Noticed Charles Harris Was Inactive Today?

Dolph N.Fan
Miami needs to extend Charles Harris now. He’s the only player I know that can produce the same numbers even if he’s inactive.
As bad as the d line was it seemed like he was active
Just another grier gem on the d line
He's playing like he shouldn't have been drafted at all.
Can't stand the player. He sucks so bad.
At least Miami didn't trade up for him like Dion Jordan...(sigh)
There's like 40 easy cuts on the roster.
He's not a guy I can't stand. He comes off as a good guy that's trying hard. He sucks but that's on us for taking him in the first round.
Sad thing is he plays with a motor. He is trying his darndest. He just isn't any good.
NFL needs a buyers remorse like rule:
They'll enact something like this if Robert Kraft pitches it.
For 1st rd picks only, if a team feels their first rd pick isn’t panning out, if they cut them before the start of that player’s 3rd season they’ll get a 4th rd comp pick as a result.