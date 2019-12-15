Who Noticed Charles Harris Was Inactive Today?

He sucks. Total bust. Waste of a roster space at this point. Never should have been drafted where he was. What a loser.
 
Sirspud said:
Sad thing is he plays with a motor. He is trying his darndest. He just isn't any good.
NFL needs a buyers remorse like rule:
For 1st rd picks only, if a team feels their first rd pick isn’t panning out, if they cut them before the start of that player’s 3rd season they’ll get a 4th rd comp pick as a result.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
NFL needs a buyers remorse like rule:
For 1st rd picks only, if a team feels their first rd pick isn’t panning out, if they cut them before the start of that player’s 3rd season they’ll get a 4th rd comp pick as a result.
They'll enact something like this if Robert Kraft pitches it.
 
