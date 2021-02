rent this space said: There really isn't a pressing need for cap space, is there? Pretty sure the Dolphins are in the top-ten in terms of space Click to expand...

Top 10 this year isn't very much. It's all relative. Even though we are in better position than most, we don't have room to sign top $ FAs, at least not more than one. Don't forget, we also have a few players who will be looking for extensions, and with the cap future unsure, it probably wouldn't be prudent to spend every dime available.In any case, there are very few cuts that return any substantial gain. A few mil with Grant, who IMO will be the odd man out in a revamped reciever corps.Clayton Fejedelem can be cut with 0 dead money, saving 2.5 million.B. McCain would free up a little over 5 mil, but I think there is little chance of that.