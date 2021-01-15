Who was the last rookie QB who tore up the league

Tua was set up to succeed with the type of offense we were running. You rarely saw the ball thrown down the field, and when you did it didn't get there accurately. So all of Tua's throws consisted dumps, short passes, slants, but rarely anything thrown down the field catchable. His Qb rating is misleading, and the Tua fans will use anything to their advantage to make Tua sound like a God that came from the heavens. With that said, if he will be great then wait until that happens before raising the flags. If he is going to suck then let his development come through. A Qb developed in Miami is a rare thing, as every QB we tried to develop didn't workout great for us. Tannehill took what he learned here, and ended up having success elsewhere. If that ever happens for Tua it won't be with Miami. Miami can either draft someone ready to play, or trade for a QB that is ready to play. Tua wasn't ready for the pro's like most rookie qb's, and he will fit best with a team that would make him ready. Herbert was pretty ready, he's a very aggressive, competitive, and seems to do a good job adjusting to the game.