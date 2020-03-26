Who was your favorite draft QB over the years you wanted us to draft.

allsilverdreams
Since Dan Marino left we have taken a few QB s in the draft.I wasn't on board with any of the picks.
However I wanted RGIII and Bradey Qinn in the worst ways.Boy was I wrong.
Tua is by far my most wanted QB that we actually have a chance at drafting.
Who was your most wanted QB for us to draft realistically?
