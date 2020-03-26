Who was your favorite draft QB over the years you wanted us to draft.

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,771
Reaction score
650
Since Dan Marino left we have taken a few QB s in the draft.I wasn't on board with any of the picks.
However I wanted RGIII and Bradey Qinn in the worst ways.Boy was I wrong.
Tua is by far my most wanted QB that we actually have a chance at drafting.
Who was your most wanted QB for us to draft realistically?
 
N

NYPhinzFan

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
1,628
Reaction score
31
Location
New York City
I admit I wanted Brady Quinn pretty bad in that draft also, and not because I thought he was so great, I just wanted to take a chance on a top rated QB. I will never forget that draft, I remember joking with my brother right before our pick saying "and with the 9th pick in the 2007 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select Ted Ginn, WR Ohio State". We both laughed as that was inconceivable, then watched in horror (well I did since my brother is a Cowboys fan) as my joke became reality. After that I never joke about our pick before we pick.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,411
Reaction score
2,654
Funny thing is Ginn was better than Brady Q, awful pic nonetheless
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,023
Reaction score
9,522
Location
UK

By a ****ing mile. Though I never thought we would have any hope of getting Luck
 
39wildman

39wildman

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
3,820
Reaction score
970
The dolphins main problem is they dont know how developers player. Specially at qb.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,039
Reaction score
2,901
While I can say I liked Tom Brady coming out of Michigan, not enough to pound the table for him as a 1st or 2nd day pick, I also admit I wanted Jim Kelly over Dan Marino in 83 and thought Jim Druckenmiller would turn out to be a good qb. Druck actually reminds me a lot of Jacob Eason this year. In recent years I thought Conner Cook would suprise people and play better than his draft position. My 2020 Conner Cook award goes to Steven Montez.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
3,820
Reaction score
970
I want Watson in 2017, everybody knew watson was going be good but not mohomes. I knew bears qb was going struggle. Only started 1 yr in college.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,994
Reaction score
2,497
39wildman said:
The dolphins main problem is they dont know how developers player. Specially at qb.
Click to expand...
I don't think you can make a blanket statement like that when coaching staffs change all the time. Philbin picking Tannehill was completely pointless as was replacing him with Gase but I do have more faith in Flores being able to put the right people in place to develop a QB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom