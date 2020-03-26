Who was your favorite draft QB over the years you wanted us to draft.

I admit I wanted Brady Quinn pretty bad in that draft also, and not because I thought he was so great, I just wanted to take a chance on a top rated QB. I will never forget that draft, I remember joking with my brother right before our pick saying "and with the 9th pick in the 2007 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select Ted Ginn, WR Ohio State". We both laughed as that was inconceivable, then watched in horror (well I did since my brother is a Cowboys fan) as my joke became reality. After that I never joke about our pick before we pick.