Who will lead the Miami Dolphins in sacks in 2020?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Who will lead the Miami Dolphins in sacks in 2020?

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 season figures to be a whole lot more fun than the 2019 year — even if the team doesn’t rack up wins at an exponentially faster rate than last year’s team…
DL Christian Wilkins

The incumbent on the roster who could challenge for this title is Wilkins. He was a top-15 pick for a reason — and with better talent around him this year he should warrant more one on one looks. Because of the construction of the Dolphins’ roster, there will be no one dominant player eating up the opposing quarterback — the team will have a by committee approach. And if that is the case, Wilkins could well end up leading the charge since he’s aligned closest to the quarterback to begin with.

I would like to see Christian have a great year and the rest of the defense catches the fire as a unit! :ffic:
 
Interesting question, and interesting take on Lawson.

Wilkins can have an ouatanding year, but not have outstanding stats.

I think we may see Baker turned loose more than last season. It seemed he was successful when he has had opportunities.
 
Van Noy
The article used the premise that he woyld be used a lot in coverage packages, thus limiting hi opportunities, but I dont reallt agree.

Our DBs shouldn't need all that much help. We may have 6 DBs on the field in most passing situations.
 
