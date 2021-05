For me, The Saints had the best draft. The only team with 4 star draft. As far as inching closer to SB, Buffalo Bills won the draft. They are close and they had a top 3 draft, a 3 star draft for me.

As far as biggest impact to a bad team, a team picking top 10, Broncos helped themselves the most, also a 3 star draft.

If I had to pick one team, then it would be Buffalo because they are a superbowl contender who now separated themselves with this draft.