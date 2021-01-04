Why did the Bills run up the Score?

My apologies if there is a related thread on this. Would like your opinion on why the Bills ran up the score. I'm thinking you don't do that to a division opponent since you see them twice a year. This is Patriots-que. With 6-7 minutes left in the game, Barkley throws a 56 yard TD. Not only there but way before in the second half, you would think Bills would run the ball to run the clock and go out healthy. Even the broadcasters brought this up. Their defense was balling and they had many opportunities to run out the clock and not pass but they chose not to. There really was no danger for most of the second half of Tua leading a come back.

We got humiliated yesterday only because we didn't show up to play - we put up very little fight. I have said this before here that when one team beats up another by 20 points or more, the losing team 99% of time usually just did not show up to play. It happens every year and to pretty much every team where they have an off day. Example, in NBA recently, Dallas had a 50pt lead on the Clippers by half time. Most people will tell you the Clippers are a sizably better team than the Dallas Mavericks. It happens.

So while Buffalo is definitely better than us, they are no where close to being better than us by 30 points. They showed a lack of class by running up the score. I saw after-the-game exchange between Flores and McDermott and it seemed much more short than normal, in my opinion. I'm sure Flores didn't appreciate running up the score.

Granted, it's our fault for not showing up or putting up a fight, hence Flores saying "we didn't have it (today)." What do you think?