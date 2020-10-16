Finfan83nj
Why Miami Dolphins players love Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'He's the man'
The veteran quarterback, who last week had the best total QBR rating of all QBs this season, exudes energy, confidence and fun with his team.
www.espn.com
"I've been called every name in the book," Fitzpatrick, 37, said. "People hate me, people love me depending on the week, but again just trying to stay steady and knowing that all that outside noise isn't the thing that's important."
Fitzpatrick's response to the outside noise was turning in a 99.1 QBR rating -- the best total QBR of any quarterback all season and tied for 18th best since at least 2006 -- in a dominant 43-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers. It was the exclamation point on what has been a solid season so far for Fitzpatrick, who ranks fifth in total QBR through five weeks.