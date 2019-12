If we don't take Tua, I would be shocked if we didn't draft Herbert, if he's sitting there at 5. That could be a big long term mistake for the franchise. I doubt they take any other QB with 1a if it is still at #5, trading down to take Love or using 1b or 1c on him is possible too, hell I wouldn't put it past this franchise to panic and take Hurts, Eason or Fromm (if they declare) with a first round pick.



There is so much time between now and April 2020 that articles like this are pretty useless, so much can happen, such as the health status of Tua, trades, QB retirements, scandals, workouts. If you listen to all this crap you'll go insane.