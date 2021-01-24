Wide Receiver Fits

SF Dolphin Fan
May 27, 2005
12,233
6,486
With Parker, Geiski and Williams Miami has players who can win the 50/50 plays.
What the Dolphins need are receivers who can separate and get those YAC plays.
In this draft, I think the three best fits in that regard are Smith, Waddle and Toney.
Of those three, Toney is the only one who I think makes it to #18. Not sure he makes it to #36. Smith and Waddle could both go top 10.
Who are some others who fit what Miami needs?
