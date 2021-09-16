 Will Fuller V not at practice Thurs 9/16 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Fuller V not at practice Thurs 9/16

Jimi

Jimi

If he’s already injured (again) that would be a major disappointment. Really hope this is an excused absence or a maintenance thing.
 
Greer17

Hopefully it was just a facetime with Goodell to make sure that he learned his lesson during his 6 week suspension...
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Where in the World is Will Fuller? This guy has disappeared like a Fart in the Wind. WTF is going on?
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

It is weird that he disappeared after his first injury and we literally heard nothing about it. Maybe they're shelving him like Parker and he'll be out there gameday.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Will Fuller gonna be one and done with us. And in this 1 year I bet he plays less than 65% of games.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Dollhouse said:
So far Waddle looks like the only solid reliable receiver we have.
Everyone hates on DVP.

But the guy is absolutely the best player we have on offense.

Just stay healthy, Yes I know, but if he stays healthy he will have 1000+ and 8+ TD's.
 
Pitbull13

EPBro said:
Everyone hates on DVP.

But the guy is absolutely the best player we have on offense.

Just stay healthy, Yes I know, but if he stays healthy he will have 1000+ and 8+ TD's.
Waddle might out perform him
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

So let me take this straight, he did not practice today? Did practice at all this week? Guys, if he plays Sunday I am gonna be mad at this thread lol.
 
