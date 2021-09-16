Will Fuller V not at practice Thurs 9/16

marino2duper73
Club Member
- Joined
- May 6, 2004
- Messages
- 1,658
- Reaction score
- 1,649
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Twin Falls, Idaho
Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Grant. All Go routes at the same time.... should open the field upIf he plays I make him run go routes all day. Eventually the D will fall asleep and Tua will hit one with him.
I wonder if Goodell has those with Josh Gordon after his 6th suspension?Hopefully it was just a facetime with Goodell to make sure that he learned his lesson during his 6 week suspension...
Everyone hates on DVP.So far Waddle looks like the only solid reliable receiver we have.
Waddle might out perform himEveryone hates on DVP.
But the guy is absolutely the best player we have on offense.
Just stay healthy, Yes I know, but if he stays healthy he will have 1000+ and 8+ TD's.
Is it because he's now Will Fuller VI?