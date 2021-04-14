 Will it be a failure if we don't draft one of the top 4 RB ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will it be a failure if we don't draft one of the top 4 RB ?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,999
Reaction score
971
We need a RB ASAP. I think there are top tier players at this position.4 true RB .
I would love Harris or Williams .
But would settle for The other top backs.
Would this draft be less attractive if we don't get one of the 4 ?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,370
Reaction score
5,213
I'm not one that discounts the RB position. I think if we don't get one of the top 3 it's a fail. I'm also okay going 1st round. That's definitely split on this board.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,991
Reaction score
853
Location
Miami,FL
My favorite RB is unc Williams but if Miami believes etienne will be great and we draft him with the 18th pick , let’s go.
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,269
Reaction score
1,507
allsilverdreams said:
We need a RB ASAP. I think there are top tier players at this position.4 true RB .
I would love Harris or Williams .
But would settle for The other top backs.
Would this draft be less attractive if we don't get one of the 4 ?
Click to expand...
Yes. Last years backs were terrible imo.
 
K

KCPhin

Rookie
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
77
Reaction score
73
Sermon or Stevenson are decent options if the board falls wrong.
 
PJack

PJack

Second String
Joined
Mar 4, 2006
Messages
1,803
Reaction score
96
Location
CT
I think there are 7-8 RB's (Carter, Gainwell, Hill, Sermon, Herbert, etc) I'd be pretty happy with and would consider an upgrade over our current bunch. I think you probably won't see the top 3 RB's last to 50 and think there might be a better value positions available at 36. I'd hope to see one by the 3rd round maybe 4th but I think you'll see drop off by then. I wouldn't be upset to see one of the top 3 at 36...just depends on what other options we might have at that spot.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
3,624
Reaction score
5,325
Age
74
Location
High Point, NC
No!

I do feel the RB group needs the most help.

I'm not a fan of magic wands and hero types unless Harry Potter is the Coach

I believe in building the offense from the ground up with a sprinkling of Vets on 1 year prove it deals to help as short term fixes. If a Vet really steps up, rehire him at a reasonable salary or draft a replacement.

I'm not "wound around the axle" for any given player at any given draft position. I would like to see the "BPA" for a given position, but the range of good players at different positions should be addressed by where we need the most help in conjunction with how much any particular selection improves the team as a hole.

This means that if the FO decides that our best use of our first 4 picks to improve the entire team goes WR, Edge, RB, C, then that's OK with me. It also means that if the FO decides that our best use of our first 4 picks to improve the entire team goes RB, OL, WR, QB, then that's also OK with me.

The best "bang for the buck" has to be looked at as the entire collection of draftees in a given year; not who went at which pick, but will who we picked play well and add to the teams overall performance.

Football is a team game and the draft is in a very real sense an extension of that philosophy.

Here is hoping that our scouts did a good job this year in accurately identifying Players strengths and weaknesses in both football and their personnel lives. We are not helping ourselves or any player by paying him 10 million dollars a year to support a drug habit
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Booth
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,535
Reaction score
16,417
If we don't draft an RB, bring in 5 to 10 UDFA RBs and see what happens!
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,370
Reaction score
5,213
Not really sure how some think RB is not a need for us
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
2,617
Reaction score
89
Not at all.

To get Harris or Etienne you probably have to use 18. I am assuming no trade dows.

Micah Parsons/ JOK/ Harris or Ettiene? I'm drawing either LBER

36? Let's say Creed Humphrey/ Moehrig are there. I am taking either over RB

50? Let's say you have Dickerson and Toney falls to 50.

You never know. Its about value. If we say we must get a RB that's how you wind up drafting Etienne at 18 because Chicago traded up to 16 and took Harris.

Its all about who's on the board at that time.

Of course everyone has different preferences. Maybe some don't like the players I would take. Thats OK.

Simply ask. If certain players are there at 18,36 and 50 would it still be worth taking a RB over someone who fell.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Booth
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,535
Reaction score
16,417
SCOTTY said:
Not really sure how some think RB is not a need for us
Click to expand...
not sure i saw anybody saying that in this thread.

we can all agree we need RB.

whether or not an RB is the top rated player on the board at any of our picks is the issue.

the only failure based on that not happening, would be the failure to draft an RB.

the draft succeeds and fails on the players that are taken, not the players that aren't.

this draft could be a home run in hundreds (thousands?) of ways with zero RB drafted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom