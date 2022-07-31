Will Our Dolphins Start Out 0-4?

I am as much of an optimist as anyone here and have tickets to opening day. However that opening four team gauntlet of Pats, Balt, Buff and Cinci is brutal and I can easily see an 0-4 start. Pats give us the biggest chance of a win but beating that seasoned and very good D is no easy task. New coaches, O, blocking, runs and players need time to get on the same page.



Our D has stayed pretty much the same and I am hoping as our many that they can hold the fort to start until the O catches up. IF they play well I give us a fair shot vs Pats. Past that is tuff.



No matter the start much better times are around the corner with Jets, Minne, Pitt, Lions,Bears and Browns taking us to the bye. I believe the "Trial by Fire" to start the year brings this team together and in sync. A six game win streak would not surprise me in a potential "Tale of Two Dolphins."