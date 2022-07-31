 Will Our Dolphins Start Out 0-4? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Our Dolphins Start Out 0-4?

I am as much of an optimist as anyone here and have tickets to opening day. However that opening four team gauntlet of Pats, Balt, Buff and Cinci is brutal and I can easily see an 0-4 start. Pats give us the biggest chance of a win but beating that seasoned and very good D is no easy task. New coaches, O, blocking, runs and players need time to get on the same page.

Our D has stayed pretty much the same and I am hoping as our many that they can hold the fort to start until the O catches up. IF they play well I give us a fair shot vs Pats. Past that is tuff.

No matter the start much better times are around the corner with Jets, Minne, Pitt, Lions,Bears and Browns taking us to the bye. I believe the "Trial by Fire" to start the year brings this team together and in sync. A six game win streak would not surprise me in a potential "Tale of Two Dolphins."
 
Have to be at least 2-2. I see 3-1, I think Cincinnati will suffer a Super Bowl hangover.
 
The only team that I'm worried about in those 4 are the Bills, the rest of them I feel our team last season would've won against. If our offense is improved which is what we all expect, I see no reason for a 3-1 start. If we start 0-4, I'd be very disappointed with the team's readiness.
 
You can easily see us losing to the Patriots at home in Week 1? I don't think we lose that game.

Ravens on the road I think will be difficult but if the Dolphins can beat the Bills in Week 3 that's all we need to know for this season. We'll officially be legit and the league will notice.
 
I agree 0-4 is possible. It is why I think the opening game against the Pats is crucial.
Of the other three, I am not sure which one we have the best chance to win. I guess you pick the home game. 2-2 would be great. Playing .500 against playoff teams seems good. 3-1 ecstatic land.
 
On any given Sunday, anything is possible. Not ideal or beneficial if they do start 0-4.
 
1 - 0 - Pats won't be ready for our new speed (running game), and our oline will perform.
1 - 1 - Ravens in Baltimore, fully healthy, revenge game - we go down.
1 - 2 - Bills beat us in a close one - game gives us hope for the second game with them
2 - 2 - Bengals start off 3 - 0, suffer their first set back from the Phins.
 
bigfoot said:
Have to be at least 2-2. I see 3-1, I think Cincinnati will suffer a Super Bowl hangover.
We got em on the road on a Thursday night. Not good for the away team history says

They’re bustin out the new white helmets against us as well
 
