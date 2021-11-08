 Win Thursday... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Win Thursday...

Win Thursday...which is a huge IF...but if they do...7-7 is a thing with the schedule
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Not a chance in hell they beat Baltimore. 7-7.

🤣
I said if and I said it was unlikely but IF...next 4 are Jets Panthers Giants Jets...then Saints who are beatable...you really think Miami can't pull out an unlikely win on national TV? Yeah they've never done that before
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,278
Reaction score
3,588
Age
45
Location
East Coast
thenewloon said:
Win Thursday...which is a huge IF...but if they do...7-7 is a thing with the schedule
thats-not-a-thing-thats-definitely-a-thing-bucky-barnes.gif
 
