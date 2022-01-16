 With Bengals win today, the Dolphins move into 2nd worst franchise in the NFL, after the Detroit Lions. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With Bengals win today, the Dolphins move into 2nd worst franchise in the NFL, after the Detroit Lions.

FanSince93

FanSince93

The Bengals snapped their drought with their playoff win vs the Raiders.

This places the Miami Dolphins as the 2nd worst franchise in the NFL. It has been 21 years since a playoff win, since Dave Wannstache and the 2000-2001 Miami Dolphins defeated the Colts in a playoff game.

Detroit is the worst, with their last playoff win in 1992.
 
FanSince93

FanSince93

lbmclean_nocal said:
I thought the Jets were 2nd.

Funny that ESPN asks Tannenbaum for his opinion
nope. You forget that the Jets were a Super Bowl contending team and reached the AFC title game like two years in a row back when Rex Ryan was the HC, around 2009 or so..... during our Wildcat-Ronnie Brown stunts. That was only 11 years ago.


Detroit is the worst, their last playoff win happening in 1992
Miami is second worst, with last playoff win in 2001
 
Finman1022

Finman1022

rickd13 said:
And Chris Grier still has a job. It might be another 20 years or so before the next win.
It’s mind boggling how this guy has kept his job throughout this entire cluster of 20+ years
 
