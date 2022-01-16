With Bengals win today, the Dolphins move into 2nd worst franchise in the NFL, after the Detroit Lions.

FanSince93
The Bengals snapped their drought with their playoff win vs the Raiders.
This places the Miami Dolphins as the 2nd worst franchise in the NFL. It has been 21 years since a playoff win, since Dave Wannstache and the 2000-2001 Miami Dolphins defeated the Colts in a playoff game.
Detroit is the worst, with their last playoff win in 1992.
