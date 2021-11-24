 Would Jason Garrett make senses as the OC. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would Jason Garrett make senses as the OC.

Should Miami consider upgrading the OC job by adding Jason Garrett in the offseason. You get a coach with experience and a degree of success. You also get a coach with head coaching experience so if you need move on from Flores at some point you have a guy in building that knows how to be an NFL head coach and you're not just getting back to another on the job training situation. You could argue how good or how bad Garrett is as an OC or head coach, but at least he has experience and would be an upgrade over where we are right now.
 
Not a fan personally.. question how come he didn’t run hurry up or even speed things up against Tampa? They were down multiple scores and play clock was getting to like 3 seconds.

I will say this though if Flo is still here and he makes yet another OC. Its going to be someone like that or what Dallas did- a flyer on a name because I doubt anyone really good and established would come here.
 
Sure he might come here to be OC. If Flo is fired and the new HC wants him.
 
Uh not sure he's an upgrade. Imo any future for him should be in a front office. Not coaching. Especially as an OC
 
