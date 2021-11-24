Would Jason Garrett make senses as the OC.

Should Miami consider upgrading the OC job by adding Jason Garrett in the offseason. You get a coach with experience and a degree of success. You also get a coach with head coaching experience so if you need move on from Flores at some point you have a guy in building that knows how to be an NFL head coach and you're not just getting back to another on the job training situation. You could argue how good or how bad Garrett is as an OC or head coach, but at least he has experience and would be an upgrade over where we are right now.