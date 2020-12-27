 Would You Rather Have Tua, Fields, or Wilson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would You Rather Have Tua, Fields, or Wilson?

insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Serious question. We may very well be in a position to draft either Fields or Wilson. We could get a first round pick for Tua. After watching what Hurts is doing in Philly, we are either misusing the **** out of Tua, or Hurts is a much better QB.... I truly believe it's the former and we also lack weapons etc... However. Seriously... If we're picking 3rd or 4th and Wilson or Fields is on the board : Would you rather have Tua, Fields, or Wilson going forward? I truly believe all 3 can be very good QBs... But honestly, Fields and Wilson probably have a higher ceiling. What do we do?

Personally, I'd keep Tua and draft Sewell if he's there. If he's not there, I'm taking Smith from Bama. BUT.... BUT.... Fields or Wilson look amazing. I'm just interested in getting some opinions on the subject.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Grier and Flo and Gailey needs to sit down and decide whether he's got it physically to play at high competitive level. There are question about that. We cannot have a Tannehill situation again, or a guy like Mariota who is good but not good enough at high competitive level.
Dolphins also need to draft a QB anyway, because they only have Tua under contract and this draft offers some options.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Fields does not in any way, shape or form have a higher ceiling. I haven’t seen enough Wilson yet. If Tua gets weapons and learns to get rid of the football he has all the traits to be a huge winner. Look at the progression of Brees. It took awhile and Tua is way ahead of that.
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Active Roster
Wilson
 
