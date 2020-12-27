Serious question. We may very well be in a position to draft either Fields or Wilson. We could get a first round pick for Tua. After watching what Hurts is doing in Philly, we are either misusing the **** out of Tua, or Hurts is a much better QB.... I truly believe it's the former and we also lack weapons etc... However. Seriously... If we're picking 3rd or 4th and Wilson or Fields is on the board : Would you rather have Tua, Fields, or Wilson going forward? I truly believe all 3 can be very good QBs... But honestly, Fields and Wilson probably have a higher ceiling. What do we do?



Personally, I'd keep Tua and draft Sewell if he's there. If he's not there, I'm taking Smith from Bama. BUT.... BUT.... Fields or Wilson look amazing. I'm just interested in getting some opinions on the subject.