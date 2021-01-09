 Would you trade X for two first round picks? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade X for two first round picks?

I know Howard is our best player and an All Pro, but everyone has their price. He may be looking for a pay increase and we have a lot of money tied up in our secondary. If a team like the Titans, who feel they are close, made an offer of 1st this year and 1st next year would you do it? Ramsey and Adams both got traded for 2 firsts.

Let it be clear I'm not saying we should be looking for a trade, but we weren't looking to trade Tunsil either.
 
Valid question. IMHO, it depends on the picks. I'm a huge fan of Xavien Howard, and our investment into he and Byron Jones has worked out fantastically. As Coach Shula used to say, you don't get rid of your best players. But, this is the era of the salary cap, and not only is X the second highest paid CB behind Byron Jones ... he now seems dead-set on becoming the highest paid CB again with another major pay increase. Depending upon how tough it may be to re-sign him for longer and keep him happy ... I might entertain trading him for two 1st rounders, if they are high enough.

If we're offered the #20 pick in 2021 and their 1st rounder in 2022, I'd probably pass in hopes of re-signing X. But if we were offered the #8 pick and their #1 in 2022, I might just pull the trigger. I doubt anyone offers that because of X's salary demands ... but hey, like the Tunsil trade, if a team is willing to make us a crazy offer, I'd be willing to listen.
 
No, that would leave us less one playmaker on the team...

I'd trade Jones for a 2nd though....
 
Indeed
 
So fast it would your head spin.
 
To Tennessee? No, those picks would be closer to rd2, than high rd1s.

Now, for the sake of arguement, if a perennial bottom dweller, not in the AFCE, were to call, I would have to listen.

There are also variables. Is the offer early enough to make other arrangements for the upcoming season? Do the coaches see Iggy as a viable starting corner?
 
Honestly would depend on how close the Flores thought we were to a Super Bowl if he thinks he can take Tua a notch or two up with surrounding him with more talent and getting rid of the rookie kinks then I say no. You have the best defense we’ve had in years and if we can grab another good pass rusher then that defense can be scary. 2 firsts sounds great and all but honestly there’s more elite qbs than corners in this league. I also think we can trade back from 3 and accumulate almost just as many picks as we’d get for X and keep him.
 
I was thinking a bottom dweller would be low enough to draft the 1st or 2nd best CB in the draft.
 
Yes. And Howard is currently my favorite player on the team. The reality however, is that his value will never be higher than it is right now, he saves quite a bit of money for us this year and a significant amount in the future, and I do believe Igbinoghene was drafted to be his replacement.
 
