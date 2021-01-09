Would you trade X for two first round picks?

Valid question. IMHO, it depends on the picks. I'm a huge fan of Xavien Howard, and our investment into he and Byron Jones has worked out fantastically. As Coach Shula used to say, you don't get rid of your best players. But, this is the era of the salary cap, and not only is X the second highest paid CB behind Byron Jones ... he now seems dead-set on becoming the highest paid CB again with another major pay increase. Depending upon how tough it may be to re-sign him for longer and keep him happy ... I might entertain trading him for two 1st rounders, if they are high enough.



If we're offered the #20 pick in 2021 and their 1st rounder in 2022, I'd probably pass in hopes of re-signing X. But if we were offered the #8 pick and their #1 in 2022, I might just pull the trigger. I doubt anyone offers that because of X's salary demands ... but hey, like the Tunsil trade, if a team is willing to make us a crazy offer, I'd be willing to listen.