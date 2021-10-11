wth happened to our pass defense?

A year ago our pass D was a force to be reckoned with. On paper we upgraded our personnel mostly...Holland at FS and Needham settling in as a good 3rd corner, JP starting to breakout on the line. I honestly don't know enough football to figure out what has changed for the worse...anyone have any specific insight? All I've noticed is that
- rub routes against man are killing us
- we play zone kinda soft, get nickel and dimed on those schemes
- even our top db's get burnt regularly on crossers
- oghbah/JP provide pressure but haven't been getting there quite quick enough to regularly change the outcome of the play
