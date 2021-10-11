wth happened to our pass defense?

So here is the thing about a defense that relies on turnovers but gives up a lot of yards by design:



Results will vary. You might get 3 turnovers one game, one in another, none the next, so on. However, in all those games you're giving up yards every drive, and when you face great offenses those drives are going to be touchdowns.



Add to that, you can't force the offense to turn it over. You can do everything perfect and a smart QB will just eat it for a sack or throw the ball away if possible.



Now add on to all of that we seem to play more or less the same defense every week.