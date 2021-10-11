 wth happened to our pass defense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

wth happened to our pass defense?

A year ago our pass D was a force to be reckoned with. On paper we upgraded our personnel mostly...Holland at FS and Needham settling in as a good 3rd corner, JP starting to breakout on the line. I honestly don't know enough football to figure out what has changed for the worse...anyone have any specific insight? All I've noticed is that

- rub routes against man are killing us
- we play zone kinda soft, get nickel and dimed on those schemes
- even our top db's get burnt regularly on crossers
- oghbah/JP provide pressure but haven't been getting there quite quick enough to regularly change the outcome of the play
 
So here is the thing about a defense that relies on turnovers but gives up a lot of yards by design:

Results will vary. You might get 3 turnovers one game, one in another, none the next, so on. However, in all those games you're giving up yards every drive, and when you face great offenses those drives are going to be touchdowns.

Add to that, you can't force the offense to turn it over. You can do everything perfect and a smart QB will just eat it for a sack or throw the ball away if possible.

Now add on to all of that we seem to play more or less the same defense every week.
 
