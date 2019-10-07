Young and Fromm

I don't think Fromm will be a high pick once we reach draft time, not after further scrutiny including hand size and overall upside.



IMO, a very high first round pick should be someone who produces points. Myles Garrett may have looked great as physical specimen but it's simply too easy for a guy like that to get lost and all but irrelevant. Same with Chase Young. The 49ers look great on the defensive front because they have a wave of elite players up there. Put Chase Young alongside Charles Harris and other nothings and what do you have?



I would draft two quarterbacks. Eventually that is going to be accepted practice as sharp investing, just like some of the current strategic choices may look atypical but they are actually far superior to the tired conventional wisdom. The Canes went for 2 while down 35-27 the other night. That was brilliant and raised win expectation level at least 10% compared to an extra point yet it was ridiculed by some fans and analysts at the time.



If Tua is available I'd go solo. But if we miss out on him but have dual shots at let's say Love and Herbert then absolutely I would grab both. Don't be scared to admit you don't know for sure. It takes two to be embarrassed. Let the other guy thrive in that role while you laugh at him. There is probability assigned to all of this stuff. Connecting on a quarterback is so much more meaningful than any other position. If early first round quarterbacks hit at let's say 50% then 2 swings will dwarf your expectancy via any other combo. This is not filling out a bingo card. It is a numbers game, like the elite college programs with one 5 star after another at the same position. Some hit. Some miss. Alabama followed Hurts with Tua. If those college teams were stubborn and dense like NFL conventional wisdom they wouldn't recruit the quarterback position for 3-4 years after landing a top guy.