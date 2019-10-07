Young and Fromm

We have a massive haul of picks so yes I would trade multiple picks to go up and get Tua in your hypothetical scenario. The gap between Tua & the next best qb is huge. That being said, I think I would go Jordan Love if we miss out on Tua. I do like Chase Young but I’m skeptical about Herbert & Fromm. So far, I haven’t seen a worse team than Miami, and when I say that, I mean since I started watching football in 1989. I just can’t fathom what gives people hope that we wouldn’t be the worst team this year. We have only mustered 2 touchdowns this year, got blown out every game, cannot stop the run, and cannot consistently rush the passer. What makes anyone here think that Washington, the Jets, or Bengals won’t destroy us? This is an all time bad team which was constructed with the purpose to lose.