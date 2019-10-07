Young and Fromm

D

DolpinKing

Rookie
Joined
Feb 13, 2012
Messages
32
Reaction score
35
For sake of argument if we don’t get the 1st pick and pick say #3, are you good with a stud like Young at 3 and Fromm with the Steelers pick. Would you give up multiple picks to climb up and get Tua. Really don’t think we will get the first pick.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,302
Reaction score
1,068
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
For sake of argument if we don’t get the 1st pick and pick say #3, are you good with a stud like Young at 3 and Fromm with the Steelers pick. Would you give up multiple picks to climb up and get Tua. Really don’t think we will get the first pick.
**** no, I don't give up the farm to move up and take that midget from the U of Satan.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
6,793
Reaction score
15,170
Location
Georgia
I persoanlly wouldn't be on board with trading up for Tua but I wouldn't be upset if that's what they did. If he's your guy go get him.

I personally rather have Young and Thomas if Tua is not attainable.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Second String
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
1,246
Reaction score
577
Location
Fort Lauderdale
We have a massive haul of picks so yes I would trade multiple picks to go up and get Tua in your hypothetical scenario. The gap between Tua & the next best qb is huge. That being said, I think I would go Jordan Love if we miss out on Tua. I do like Chase Young but I’m skeptical about Herbert & Fromm. So far, I haven’t seen a worse team than Miami, and when I say that, I mean since I started watching football in 1989. I just can’t fathom what gives people hope that we wouldn’t be the worst team this year. We have only mustered 2 touchdowns this year, got blown out every game, cannot stop the run, and cannot consistently rush the passer. What makes anyone here think that Washington, the Jets, or Bengals won’t destroy us? This is an all time bad team which was constructed with the purpose to lose.
 
poopdollar

poopdollar

Rookie
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
27
Reaction score
37
Location
Florida
I persoanlly wouldn't be on board with trading up for Tua but I wouldn't be upset if that's what they did. If he's your guy go get him.

I personally rather have Young and Thomas if Tua is not attainable.
Id rather have young and thomas whether tua is available or not
 
TheWozz

TheWozz

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 1, 2012
Messages
1,695
Reaction score
1,513
Location
Likely west of you
I don't watch enough college ball to weigh in on whether Tua is worth it, but in general I'd rather keep the picks (or even turn them into more picks). Hopefully it's a draft deep enough in QBs to get a good one with a later 1st (Fromm sounds like he fits the system very well) to compete with Rosen while building up the talent with multiple day 1 and 2 picks.
 
A

Awsi Dooger

Super Duper Club
Joined
Feb 8, 2005
Messages
9,543
Reaction score
3,179
Location
Las Vegas
I don't think Fromm will be a high pick once we reach draft time, not after further scrutiny including hand size and overall upside.

IMO, a very high first round pick should be someone who produces points. Myles Garrett may have looked great as physical specimen but it's simply too easy for a guy like that to get lost and all but irrelevant. Same with Chase Young. The 49ers look great on the defensive front because they have a wave of elite players up there. Put Chase Young alongside Charles Harris and other nothings and what do you have?

I would draft two quarterbacks. Eventually that is going to be accepted practice as sharp investing, just like some of the current strategic choices may look atypical but they are actually far superior to the tired conventional wisdom. The Canes went for 2 while down 35-27 the other night. That was brilliant and raised win expectation level at least 10% compared to an extra point yet it was ridiculed by some fans and analysts at the time.

If Tua is available I'd go solo. But if we miss out on him but have dual shots at let's say Love and Herbert then absolutely I would grab both. Don't be scared to admit you don't know for sure. It takes two to be embarrassed. Let the other guy thrive in that role while you laugh at him. There is probability assigned to all of this stuff. Connecting on a quarterback is so much more meaningful than any other position. If early first round quarterbacks hit at let's say 50% then 2 swings will dwarf your expectancy via any other combo. This is not filling out a bingo card. It is a numbers game, like the elite college programs with one 5 star after another at the same position. Some hit. Some miss. Alabama followed Hurts with Tua. If those college teams were stubborn and dense like NFL conventional wisdom they wouldn't recruit the quarterback position for 3-4 years after landing a top guy.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,718
Reaction score
36,216
Location
Kissimmee,FL
We have a massive haul of picks so yes I would trade multiple picks to go up and get Tua in your hypothetical scenario. The gap between Tua & the next best qb is huge. That being said, I think I would go Jordan Love if we miss out on Tua. I do like Chase Young but I’m skeptical about Herbert & Fromm. So far, I haven’t seen a worse team than Miami, and when I say that, I mean since I started watching football in 1989. I just can’t fathom what gives people hope that we wouldn’t be the worst team this year. We have only mustered 2 touchdowns this year, got blown out every game, cannot stop the run, and cannot consistently rush the passer. What makes anyone here think that Washington, the Jets, or Bengals won’t destroy us? This is an all time bad team which was constructed with the purpose to lose.
So you're skeptical of Fromm and Herbert but you're sold on Jordan Love? very strange to say the least.
 
ckparrothead

ckparrothead

Premium Member
Joined
May 24, 2002
Messages
51,912
Reaction score
6,021
Location
Tampa, FL
I don't really know about his hand size, I think I've heard that one before but I don't see any issues with the way the ball comes off his hand.

But I think the arm strength thing with Fromm is a great big farce.

Arm strength can be an issue, and it has been an issue for some recent prospects, even like a Gardner Minshew who is finding success despite it. I believe arm strength is an issue for a Joe Burrow. But Jake Fromm is just not a member of that club, simplest way I can say it. He's not a member of the Jordan Love/Justin Herbert club, either. But you don't need to be, and I think people know that. It's nice if you've got it, but not necessary.
 
