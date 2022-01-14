Your first Dolphins game in person?

Just curious how everyone's first experience was with seeing our favorite team in person for the first time. I'll go first:



I was born and raised in North Carolina and until the Panthers came to Charlotte, majority of my family were Redskins fans or whatever they are called now. Anyway, I remember watching and really enjoying everytime my main man Marino came on the tv; he was just a joy to watch and I just fell in love at a very early age; will say McDuffie and ZT are my favorite players, but obviously Dan is up there.



Anyway again lol, to my first time seeing the Dolphins in person. My dad is retired now, but he used to work for a large hotel chain and one of his jobs was to go around the country inspecting their locations for their quality, changes they needed to make, etc. So after watching the Phins for a couple seasons, when he had to go to Miami during the 1995 season to check a hotel down there, I begged for him to take me so we could go to a game. Now, even though he was not supposed to have anyone with him on these trips, my Dad caved and took me anyway.



December 3rd, 1995 at home to the Falcons:



We had a good breakfast, and got to the game early, extremely early as I was so excited lol. There was 9 year old me wearing my McDuffie jersey grinning and jumping up and down like I had just met Santa Claus. My dad was grinning to and we probably took over 30 pictures before the game even started lol. Jumping ahead a bit, the cheering by fellow fans and being inside Joe Robbie for the first time was so great for me I cried. Now that might seem like an overreaction to some, but when I say I loved the Dolphins, I mean I LOVED the the team. I lived and breathed everything they did and still do though I do try not to get upset as I used to.



We ended up winning a nail biter 21-20. Dan and my hero McDuffie both had solid games and I was just so dang happy(Though did have a stomach ache due to eating wayyy too many hot dogs lol).



This team has made me depressed, it has made me happy, and it has made me stressed. This season did not end the way any of us wanted it to, but we just have to go on and have faith that we will get better. I know we have been saying that for a long time now, but if you love a team, what else are you going to do?



Every time I get down or frustrated about this team, I just think back to that day in 1995 when I walked into Joe Robbie for the first time(Refuse to call it anything besides Joe Robbie), and a grin comes to my face and I know my fandom for this team is something I will never let go.