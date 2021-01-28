Your top “pipe dream” prospects at 36?

I smoke a lot of pipes, so I have a lot of pipe dreams.



I am loving the potential of pick 36 right now. This year more than ever the top of the second round should feature serious talent.



Who are the guys you really like but think 18 is too high for....



1. Creed Humphrey

2. Jaelen Phillips

3. Najee Harris

4. Rondale Moore

5. Nick Bolton



* Honorable mention for trading the pick to a non playoff team for a 2022 1st and a 5th this year.