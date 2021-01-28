 Your top “pipe dream” prospects at 36? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your top “pipe dream” prospects at 36?

The Ghost

Stamos
I smoke a lot of pipes, so I have a lot of pipe dreams.

I am loving the potential of pick 36 right now. This year more than ever the top of the second round should feature serious talent.

Who are the guys you really like but think 18 is too high for....

1. Creed Humphrey
2. Jaelen Phillips
3. Najee Harris
4. Rondale Moore
5. Nick Bolton

* Honorable mention for trading the pick to a non playoff team for a 2022 1st and a 5th this year.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Humphrey, Harris, Etienne

probably one of those guys for me

if all 3 are on the board it’s a tough pick. I’d settle for Humphrey and Javonte Williams with the next pick, but it’s probably playing with fire to assume you can get him there

that first line of your post though 😂
 
Geordie

Geordie

Harris or Etienne in that order. Highly unlikely for Harris, perhaps Etienne slips. Round 2 is the round where we need to start looking for that RB unless we somehow end up with 3 firsts this year.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Travis34 said:
Humphrey, Harris, Etienne

probably one of those guys for me

if all 3 are on the board it’s a tough pick. I’d settle for Humphrey and Javonte Williams with the next pick, but it’s probably playing with fire to assume you can get him there

that first line of your post though 😂
I have Humphrey #2 on my centers list right now behind Dickerson. That kid from Whitehorse with the belly is outshining him at the senior bowl right now. I'm willing to wait till 50 and see what's there at center.
 
