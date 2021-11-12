Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 10 Edition

WTF?? Where was this coaching all year (Defensively Anyway)??? That was a MASTERPIECE of defensive coaching. Buddy Ryan would have loved every minute of it. On to the grades:



QB’s — C + They were playing behind the WORST OL in the league…With too many receivers that don’t get separation….. And the horrible play calling that did very little that shocked anyone…. BUT The QB’s weren’t that bad. Brissett wasn’t good….But how much of that was due to the factors listed above? Tua took some time to warm up….He definitely wasn’t great…But the throw on the wheel route to Wilson was perfectly timed and a great play. Yes…. The defense won this game. No… Neither QB was great or even very good…. But they did enough to win.



RB’s — C + : Again… They were victims of a line that couldn’t move anything nor anybody. Just like with the QB’s they get credit for that. Gaskin had some tough yards near the goal line there. The problem is we had a total of 37 yards from our RB’s. The good news is….This unit did enough to win.



WR’s — B - : Wilson, Ford and Waddle all had 4 catches apiece. Wilson on the wheel route ended up sealing the game. Great play there. There was some holding by Baltimore that didn’t get called… But not bad in general. Obviously, this unit needs to do more…But tonight…They played a good game and contributed to the win.



TE’s — C - : Gesicki was shut out tonight. Smythe had a clutch catch for 23 and Shaheen had 3 for 34 yards. We definitely needed more from this unit.



OL — D - : I’m in a good mood so I won’t hand out the F here. Even though I probably should. Especially with all the penalties at the worst times. Also, Eichenberg was awful tonight. However, I did see Jackson with a nice play or 2. This group remains the worst OL in the league (BY FAR) But for one night….They we’re good enough to win.



DL — A : Talk about creating confusion. This unit was all over the place. FINALLY. They played hard. Ogbah was great and every lineman pretty much contributed tonight. Highly Impressive.



LB’s — A : Again….This unit was VERY GOOD. Creating confusion. Pressure. Making tackles. Nice to see Phillips play a good game and get another half sack. Brilliant.



DB’s — A + : When Xavien Howard wants to play….He’s the best DB in the league. Period. Javon Holland is a stud. Plays all over the place tonight by multiple guys. Great game by this unit and they shut down one of the best QB’s in the game.



ST — B - : Palardy was barely pedestrian tonight except for 1 punt. But…He nailed that punt. Sanders was good. No real returns to speak of.



Coaching and Front Office — B - : Where has this defensive play calling been all year?? It’s a damn shame it took them this long to call a game like this. Baltimore had no answers at all for the zero blitzing and the fake blitzes. Amazing game by Boyer and his guys. Offensively….Not so much. Some really bad play calling tonight. However, Tua hit Wilson when we needed it. That was a good play call and something we need to see more of. Note to Flores…GET EICHENBERG OFF THE FIELD!!! He’s terrible.