Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 12 Edition

The frustration with this team comes in knowing we could have and should have been playing like this all year. However, today was our best effort by far in this season…..So here are the grades:



QB — A + : Going against the #1 pass defense in the NFL, this is what Tua did: 87.1% completion rate. 1TD and a 108.3 QBR. May I remind you that he did that with only 1 receiver and 1 TE that are worth a ****. His OL sucks and his running game is nonexistent. Highly impressive. Anyone that is still slamming Tua ( I won’t name any names ) doesn’t understand football. Period. I think we have our QB for the future and it feels good.



RB’s — B + : 111 yards rushing by this crew. The surprise was Lindsay who ran hard and had a few nice carries today. He looked good. Gaskin was his usual steady self and ran for 49 yards. The 2 TD’s were clutch as well. Nice game by Gaskin. Overall, a good workman like effort by this crew.



WR’s — B : What can you say about Waddle? What a rookie. 9 catches for 137 and a TD. I loved watching him accelerate during his long catch and run. Impressive. Wilson had 5 catches but only 17 yards. We need some help on this unit. It’s great to have Waddle….But right now…We have Nothing more. We need Parker to get back soon. Oh….Just asking for a friend….Is Fuller still alive?



TE’s — B : Durham Smythe was excellent today. 5 catches for 32 clutch yards. Well done. Gesicki had 3 catches for 17. Solid overall effort by this crew. Did I see Hunter Long on the field today or was I imagining things?



OL — B - : I know what your saying….Zim….Are you OK? The OL got a B - ? Zim must have Covid or something….He’s hallucinating. BUT NO! I’m Not!! Tua while pressured a few times and sacked twice Tua had actual time in the pocket today. I am VERY shocked by this unit. We’re they perfect? No. Not even close. Bad snaps and a few bad whiffs by this unit still reared their ugly heads….But in general…This unit was good today. They even opened up some holes for the running game. This is the type of game we need from these guys on a regular basis.



DL — A : A bunch of pressures. Ogbah and Wilkins with sacks. Batted Some balls down. Stopped the run…And only allowed 64 total rushing yards. A GREAT effort by this crew. Very Nice.



LB’s — A : Phillips with 3 sacks? I was highly impressed with him today. He also got pressures too. Van Ginko was noticeably present today and played better than his stat line reflects. Baker had a nice game as well. Good effort by these guys today.



DB’s — A : Except for the long catch and run given up in the 1st Quarter, they were very good today. X, Needham and The Flying Dutchman had picks today. SOLID effort and they made Cam Newton look horrible. That’s a good thing in my book.



ST’s — B - : Well….Sanders missed a PAT. That sucked. Palardy had a 40.5 yard average…BUT he pinned the Panthers inside the 10 multiple times…So not a bad day overall.



Coaching and Front Office — B + : Nothing much to criticize today except maybe for the bad challenge in the 1st Quarter. As I mentioned in the beginning of this post….It’s frustrating. We should have been playing like this all year. I don’t understand what has clicked lately…But it makes me mad we had to be in a 1 - 7 hole before we got things going the right way. I’m sure Flo will be back next year….Let’s hope he can get us going the right way early in the season and we won’t have to climb out of a deep hole again.