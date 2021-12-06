Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 13 Edition

****en Tua! Looks like we got a QB boys. Good overall effort and the bye week coming?? I don’t want to jinx anything….But if we keep playing like this we might be inline for the play…… On to the Grades:QB — A : 30 of 41 and only 73.2% of his throws complete? Tua is regressing in front of our eyes ladies and gentlemen. It’s sad to see.Are you kidding me with this guy? Precise throws today. No real mistakes. A bunch of drops or he hits 88% accuracy today. QBR of 104.1. Brilliant. The rest of that AFC East is gonna have to just deal with it for the next 15 years.RB’s — C + : 67 yards on the ground today. While that’s not great….it’s also not horrible. However, the RB’s typically chip in by receiving too….But today Gaskin only had 1 catch for 5 more yards. It was good enough for the win today…But we have to have more production in the running game if we’re gonna make the pla…….WR’s — B + : Would have gotten the A except for the amount of drops today. Regardless, the production was good by The Penguin and Parker. They combined for 14 catches for 152. Nice job. Wilson and Hollins contributed as well. It’s amazing how Waddle has opened up the offense for the other guys. Good day by this unit….But a few too many drops.TE’s — B - : Nice game by Gesicki today. 7 catches for 46…But like the receivers, he had a few drops that shouldn’t have happened. There was a Hunter Long sighting today!! Congratulations Hunter for your fist NFL catch! Now, if he can grab another 96 balls over the next 4 games he could be up for OROTY honors.OL — C - : For the 2nd week in a row, it’s not an F or D grade. They gave up a couple of sacks….Didn’t really open too many holes for the RB’s….But with this OL…The progress is that Tua actually had a few drop backs where he had some time. So we have that. This is definitely not a good line….And we need an overhaul in the off-season…But if they can play like this or even a little better we could possibly have a chance at the play…..DL — B + : Nice job by this crew. Holding Barkley to 55 yards and the entire Giants team to 91 yards was key today. This unit also got in Glennon’s face a few times. This could have been an A if they could have gotten more pressure on their own…But overall a good day.LB’S — A : Baker with a NICE day today. he was noticeable all day. How about Phillips? 2 sacks and 8.5 on the year? I missed on this kid BIG TIME. It’s going to be exciting to watch him the rest of the year and see what he can do…..Especially if we make the play…..DB’s — A : Anytime you hold an NFL team to 9 points, your DB’s are playing well. These guys are definitely playing well. X with his 4th pick of the year was great. The Flying Dutchman should have had 2 picks on his own. If this unit plays like this the rest of the year….We might have a chance to make it as a wildc……ST’s — B - : The returns by Waddle we’re just OK. Palardy had some decent punts today….. And Sanders missed a kick. An OK day by this unit. My concern is with Sanders this year. Could it be Palardy’s hold? Regardless, we did enough to win.Coaching And Front Office — A : This team has done a complete turnaround this season. It’s almost as unbelievable and exciting as it is depressing. To think: if Flo had gotten these guys to play like this from week 1. Oh the possibilities. We coulda been a contender. No Matter. We’re here now and it feels good. Nice job by Flo and his coaches.