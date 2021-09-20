Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 2 Edition

F

Austin “Sunpass” Jackson — To paraphrase Herb Brooks, the 1980 USA Gold Medal winning hockey coach; Austin is playing worse and worse every week and right now he’s playing like it’s December. His hands are slow. His feet are almost never right. He over extends. On top of all of that….You can see his confidence is shattered. Unless he makes great strides soon, it’s going to be a good bet that we will not pick up his 5th year option. I’ve taken a lot of grief for calling him a bust so soon. Right now…He’s nothing but.

Solomon Kindley — He almost ate himself out of the league. His run blocking is better than his pass blocking. But….That pass blocking bar isn’t set too ****en high as witnessed today. Funny Note: Solomon Kindly thinks that Jacoby Brissett is Santa Claus!! I mean, why would he allow himself to get pushed on to Brissett’s lap all day like that?

Michael Deiter — Wow. It’s fascinating that he’s a bad lineman….I mean…Chris Grier never misses on draft picks. How this guy couldn’t make it on the field for 3 years is NO MYSTERY. The only thing he gets right is the snap….His play goes down hill from there. He got pushed around and had his lunch money stolen by multiple Bills defenders today. Word is his Mom and Dad aren’t happy and are coming to the stadium next week to talk to Principal Flores about this bullying incident. In all seriousness, he has to go. The experiment is over.

How this guy couldn’t make it on the field for 3 years is NO MYSTERY. The only thing he gets right is the snap….His play goes down hill from there. He got pushed around and had his lunch money stolen by multiple Bills defenders today. Word is his Mom and Dad aren’t happy and are coming to the stadium next week to talk to Principal Flores about this bullying incident. In all seriousness, he has to go. The experiment is over. Robert Hunt — The sad thing is, I think his play is being affected by the two morons to his right and to his left. He has good skills, but again, I think his confidence is starting to fade. If we rescue him now, it may not be too late.

JESSIE DAVIS — Wow. If this guy’s knee is bothering him, as has been reported since camp, WHY THE **** IS HE GUARDING TUA’S BLINDSIDE??? Please, someone answer that for me. Mr. Flores….I want an answer to that question!! Tua was killed today because this idiot. The wake is Wednesday at Maggadino’s Funeral Home on Los Olas. Flowers are an acceptable gift in memory of the dearly departed. More questions: Is this idiot playing because he’s better than all the other guys? If that’s the case…..We’re in worse trouble than I thought. OR….Is he playing because he has pictures of Brian Flores with sheep? Let’s pray it’s the latter. He is, at this point, nothing more than a camp body. He’s not even a good backup much less a starter. This has to be his last year or we better be prepared for more sorrow.

When I post these grades every week, I get a lot of negative comments from some of you. I keep getting called “hyperbolic” among other things. Some have said I should wait a day before posting because I seem too emotional. These are just a few of the things that get posted in this thread.Please Note: You are free to keep posting negative comments about me. Your opinion is your opinion. It doesn’t affect my sleep either way. I mention your comments, because MAYBE…..JUST MAYBE….I’ve been right all along. Or more right than you want to admit anyway. Maybe the negative commenters should take a day before posting their negative comments and re-watch the game.With that out of the way, on to the grades:QB — INC. : There are rumors that Tua has been resuscitated in the locker room. After having most of his vital internal organs rearranged due to Jessie Davis’s total incompetence, doctors think he’ll be able to live until at least middle age. As for the Incomplete grade, I refuse to give any grade to any QB’s playing behind this Offensive Line until said Offensive Line plays at higher than a Junior High School level. Actually, Jacoby Brissett has my admiration for not finishing the game in a Broward County Emergency Room. Impressive.RB — D + : Gaskin and Ahmad. Bless their little hearts. Lord knows they tried. They even had a couple nice runs. The blitz pickup skills of these two wasn’t all bad. So, Congratulations to the RB’s!! They tie for the Offense’s highest grade! Oh, one more thing, the Malcolm Brown experiment should end really soon. He is not good.TE — D + : Well, Gesicki showed up a little. I was watching him from the stands today. He’s not a perfect TE, but he can get open regularly when he doesn’t round off his routes. BUT…I can see his frustration growing with the offensive play calls. This is a topic I’ll explore later in this post. Cethan Carter made a catch and was be-headed by two Bills defenders. He was only our second fatality today besides Tua. The third fatality was our pride by the way. Sorry to see it go at such a young age.WR’s — D - : What we thought was a strength of our team has quickly turned to a weakness. Exhibit A: Albert “Woops” Wilson. He couldn’t catch COVID at a nationwide “Non-Vaxer’s Convention” today. Not good. Parker made a couple catches and continues to be our main receiving threat. That isn’t going to change anytime soon. Waddle had a drop or two….But he’s going to be a good one. Too many drops and mistakes by this unit today for me. Horrible fumble by Jakeem “I’m on my way out” GrantPlease Note: The RB’s, TE’s and WR’s would not normally receive passing grades in a 35 to NOTHING blowout. However, they have received bonus points because they are playing behind the clown show referenced immediately below:OL —: HOLY ****. Where do I start? OK….Get ready for a tirade. I still cannot believe what I saw today. There is NO WAY this group is NOT the worst OL in the NFL. They also would qualify as the worst OL in the CFL, The NCAA Division 1 and 2 leagues if they played in those leagues. Hyperbole you say? I say no, it’s not. But let’s take a few minutes to look at this extraordinary group of clowns pretending to be professional football players:DL — D + : No pressure on Josh Allen. His pants didn’t even need cleaned after the game. With the amount of Laundry Detergent the Bills saved today, the Pegulas are going to build a new stadium for the Bills in Downtown Niagara Falls, NY. That’s great news!LB — F : Didn’t Baker get a contract extension a month ago or something? I mean…He must be collecting his check with a gun and a ski mask. Where the hell has he been? Has he made a difference making play yet this year? Do we have any other linebackers? Where has Van Ginkle been? P.S. Hey Brian Flores…..Maybe if you would quit getting rid of our run-stuffing Linebackers, we might be able to stop the run? Call me crazy…It’s just a hunch I have.DB — C - : Much like their offensive skill position brethren, this unit get points because no one in front of them came close enough to Josh Allen today to even know what number he was wearing without using binoculars. Pathetic. X is officially the best CB in pro football and I fear we have wasting his prime years. Holland is a keeper. Nice double fumble recovery today. I wish Byron Jones would go for the pick more instead of just knocking the ball away. This unit was not the cause of this loss. It was the offensive line’s fault. Just sayin.ST — F : Waddle’s Fumble. Sanders only kicked off. Palardy is still only average on punts. He isn’t that big of an upgrade to be honest.Coaching and Front Office — F : Well….I’m going to say the Dual OC thing sucks. I ask again…Why is Jessie Davis still on this team? I guarantee there are better guys on CFL Practice Squads. Until these questions are answered by Mr. Flores, I can’t give him and his crew anything higher than an F. This is a failure by Flores. A failure to find an OC that will throw down field more than 15 yards at least once in a game. A failure to find an OL coach that actually knows what technique is. A failure to punch Chris Grier in the face. Speaking of Chris Grier…This is the point I go on my weekly Anti-Grier rant…Those of you wishing to get off the bus may do so now. OK…For those of you remaining: Chris Grier had Picks and Cap Space. He’s wasted them at this point. I mean….They are both disappearing like rainbow flags in Afghanistan. Honestly, He is on track to make Jeff Ireland look like Bobby Bethard. To All of you Chris Grier defenders….How’s that going for you? He’s making it tough on you…Isn’t he? Soon…..You will have to get on this train with me. I’ll leave you a seat and the light on for you.