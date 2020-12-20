Zim’s Grades Game 14 Edition

We put the final nail in the coffin! It feels so good to knock the Pats out of the playoffs. The way we did it is even more impressive. Let’s get to the grades.



QB - A : Great game management. Accuracy was good all game long. 2 short rushing TD’s. The only complaint was the pick....But he was getting hit so I’ll just take the “+” off of the grade. Even Tua’s detractors have to admit he’s going to be a very good QB once we get him more weapons.



RB’s - A : What a great game by both RB’s. Ahmed was great going for almost 120 and a TD. Brieda filled in when needed nicely. Good game from this group.



WR’s - B + : Not a lot to grade here to be honest....But they were good blocking on run plays for sure. There wasn’t a ton of separation today by this group. However, they made the plays they needed to. Missing Grant and Parker was noticed. Hollins with a tough drop. Still, a solid effort.



TE’s - A : Missing Gesicki wasn’t a death sentence by any means. Smythe was good and made a few nice plays. Shaheen with a nice catch and run. Good game from this group. Also, run blocking was good as well.



OL - A : RUN BLOCKING? From a Miami Dolphins OL? I’m shocked. They pulled that out today and it was great to watch. I hope Kindley isn’t out too long. Hunt was moving people today. That was just a great effort from this crew.



DL - B : A good job from this unit. Not Great. Had they stopped the run better today, this would have been a shutout. Regardless, this was a B effort. Ogbah with a sack late which sealed the deal was great.



LB’s - A : A good effort today by this crew. Van Noy being back made a noticeable difference. Baker was active today and made a few nice plays. Van Ginkle with a pressure or 2.



DB’s - A + : If X isn’t DPOY something is wrong. He is balling this year. A forced fumble and should have had a fumble return for a TD. He’s been Awsome. The Jones brothers were good today. Just an amazing game from this group. This will be a fun film to watch tomorrow.



ST’s - C + : Sanders misses a 52 yarder. Iggy with a STUPID decision to return a kick he shouldn’t have. Haack was average. How does Grugier-Hill not declare before the fake punt? Not the best day for this unit.



Coaching and Front Office - B : Well.... I hated some of the conservative defensive calls. However, overall the D was good. The way we played on offense was masterful. Everyone was talking about BB vs a rookie QB. Gailey made sure that didn’t matter. A ton of running today mixed in with a few RPO calls. Nice short passing calls. I was impressed by Gailey today.