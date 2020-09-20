Zim’s Week 2 Grades

Another loss. Here we go:



QB- B - : Not a bad game from Fitz. Got some help from the receivers....But he didn’t make too many mistakes. Much better than last week.



RB’s- C+ : Gaskin played OK. He had some good runs. Brieda was non-existent again. Not sure why. Jordan Howard had a TD but only 3 or 4 carries. I don’t understand this coaching staff.



WR’s and TE’s: B : Some amazing catches from this crew. Could have been a B + if Williams catches that ball on the Goal line. GREAT game by Gesicki. His best game so far in my opinion.



OL- C+ : Not a horrible game at all by this unit. The rookies are playing well actually. They need to open more holes in the running game. Pass pro is getting better. This unit is improving.



DL - F : Holy **** are these guys bad. The Bills equipment guys aren’t even gonna have to wash Josh Allen’s jersey. He was barely touched all day. Another complete miss by Grier on the Free Agent class. Ogbah? Lawson? Where the **** were they all day? I blame Grier on this.



LB’s - D : Another unit completely unseen today. Didn’t get deep enough on PA passes. Coverage was below average. We’re gonna need help here too.



DB’s- D: This isn’t an F for 2 reasons: 1 Jones got hurt early. 2 The ****ing DL and LB’s gave Allen enough time to browse Amazon, then pick a receiver, then complete the throw. Iggy biggie noggany got roasted all day. I get he’s a rookie, but for **** sake, WHY would our DC have him cover Diggs? WTF?



Coaching and GM - F- : So.... No pressure....But keep playing man? STUPID. Keep your rookie DB on one of the best receivers in the game even though he’s getting roasted? STUPID. The GM signs guys for crazy money that can’t get near the QB? STUPID. Im quickly losing faith in Flores and I’m now positive that Grier is the worst GM in this league by a mile. There is a VERY good chance we lose to Jacksonville on a Thursday night.



This is still a very bad team and Tua cannot save it.