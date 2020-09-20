Zim’s Week 2 Grades

Another loss. Here we go:

QB- B - : Not a bad game from Fitz. Got some help from the receivers....But he didn’t make too many mistakes. Much better than last week.

RB’s- C+ : Gaskin played OK. He had some good runs. Brieda was non-existent again. Not sure why. Jordan Howard had a TD but only 3 or 4 carries. I don’t understand this coaching staff.

WR’s and TE’s: B : Some amazing catches from this crew. Could have been a B + if Williams catches that ball on the Goal line. GREAT game by Gesicki. His best game so far in my opinion.

OL- C+ : Not a horrible game at all by this unit. The rookies are playing well actually. They need to open more holes in the running game. Pass pro is getting better. This unit is improving.

DL - F : Holy **** are these guys bad. The Bills equipment guys aren’t even gonna have to wash Josh Allen’s jersey. He was barely touched all day. Another complete miss by Grier on the Free Agent class. Ogbah? Lawson? Where the **** were they all day? I blame Grier on this.

LB’s - D : Another unit completely unseen today. Didn’t get deep enough on PA passes. Coverage was below average. We’re gonna need help here too.

DB’s- D: This isn’t an F for 2 reasons: 1 Jones got hurt early. 2 The ****ing DL and LB’s gave Allen enough time to browse Amazon, then pick a receiver, then complete the throw. Iggy biggie noggany got roasted all day. I get he’s a rookie, but for **** sake, WHY would our DC have him cover Diggs? WTF?

Coaching and GM - F- : So.... No pressure....But keep playing man? STUPID. Keep your rookie DB on one of the best receivers in the game even though he’s getting roasted? STUPID. The GM signs guys for crazy money that can’t get near the QB? STUPID. Im quickly losing faith in Flores and I’m now positive that Grier is the worst GM in this league by a mile. There is a VERY good chance we lose to Jacksonville on a Thursday night.

This is still a very bad team and Tua cannot save it.
 
tackling is horrid too. I like some of the halftime adjustments but you cannot let Diggs be open all the time. Once again we let one player take over the game

Please let us get a game changer on D hopefully a lber
 
Every single punt return with Grant is frightening. He really can’t last much longer on this team.
I have seen enough of Grant. He brings nothing to then table other than speed and we haven't see him use that effectively more than a handful of times in 4 years. It is time to move on.
 
Defense was toast and they refused to change course. Bills were always 2 steps ahead. We got bigger up front on Defense but not better. These guys all look stiff.. rowe missed pick.. van noy missed pick.. they make those plays in NE. Jax is excited about this matchup.. we play into their hands
 
Let’s just say I’m the defensive coordinator for the dolphins and I’m working on my game plan for the game . I would first identify the best player on offense and make sure he’s not a factor. Make someone else beat us. Diggs after jones went out should of been doubled all day. We need above average linebackers, above average safeties, pass rushers. Grier is such a terrible Gm. Grier’s mo is trading first round players who can play and getting rid of them after 2 seasons. 😂
 
Let’s just say I’m the defensive coordinator for the dolphins and I’m working on my game plan for the game . I would first identify the best player on offense and make sure he’s not a factor. Make someone else beat us. Diggs after jones went out should of been doubled all day. We need above average linebackers, above average safeties, pass rushers. Grier is such a terrible Gm. Grier’s mo is trading first round players who can play and getting rid of them after 2 seasons. 😂
Agreed. Grier sucks. Period. I don’t think anyone can argue that point anymore.
 
Spot on, especially with your points in coaching and Grier. Aside from Tua we completely wasted 100+ million of salary cap and draft picks on players to fit a defensive scheme that is actually worse than Burke’s wide 9. I can’t wait until both are gone.
I can't believe you just said that and I can't believe I agree.
 
Agree on Geiski. Probably his best game as a pro. Fitzpatrick gave Miami a chance.

Two games in, the front seven is an embarrassment. Josh Allen made some nice throws, but Miami made him awfully comfortable in the pocket.

Ford and Gaskins had nice games. Breida played well, but once again didn't get many carries.
 
I have seen enough of Grant. He brings nothing to then table other than speed and we haven't see him use that effectively more than a handful of times in 4 years. It is time to move on.
At 5’6 he plays w more heart than our entire front 7 though.
 
