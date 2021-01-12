 1 NFL Fan Base Is Desperately Wishing For DeVonta Smith | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

As DeVonta Smith stole the show at the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Miami Dolphins fan base couldn’t help but fantasize at the chance to take him in the upcoming 2021 Draft.

The senior Heisman Trophy winner exploded for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against Ohio State on Monday night. The Buckeyes simply had no answers for him in the secondary and Alabama raced out to a 35-17 lead at halftime. An anonymous Power Five coach went as far as to call Smith “a cheat code.”

With yet another historic night, Smith clearly is setting himself up to play on Sundays. Now, Dolphins fans are desperately campaigning to bring the star wideout to Miami.

The Dolphins will pick third in the upcoming draft thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans. Miami also finds itself in need of strong skill players, making Smith an obvious choice for the organization. Dolphins fans remembered to remind team ownership of that on Twitter during Monday night’s game.

Smith has all of the potential to be a star in the league, regardless of who is throwing him the football. In Miami, the Alabama receiver would get a chance to link up with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa to form a fearsome Crimson Tide duo. The rookie quarterback struggled in his first season in Miami, but a lead wideout would certainly improve his prospects in 2021.

Smith’s first half not only endeared him to the people of Miami, but also set a plethora of title game records. With Alabama comfortably in the lead, it’s unclear what the senior wideout will do in the second half, but it’s possible that history could continue to be made

As DeVonta Smith tore up the Ohio State secondary on Monday night, one NFL fan base found itself desperately yearning for the young WR.
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

NBP81 said:
Yes!
As I've said before: Cannot fathom why many posters would support taking him at #6 or #7, but not at #3.

If he's your guy, pull the trigger and light a cigar. Trading down is great, but only if you are still guaranteed to land Smith. So Atlanta makes sense as a trade partner at #4 so they can block us trading out of #3 to a QB-needy team.

BTW, did you notice Alabama's Left Tackle "lighting it up" last night? No? Neither did I
Left tackles are important, but they just cannot break the game open like a DeVonta Smith can. Ask the Jets and ask Houston

F**k Sewell. Gimme DaVonta Smith
 
Danny

Danny

Who needs an awesome weapon like Smith when we can just draft an OT at 3?......Scoring points is overrated in the NFL. We need to draft corn and more corn......we don't need playmakers.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Danny said:
Who needs an awesome weapon like Smith when we can just draft an OT at 3?......Scoring points is overrated in the NFL. We need to draft corn and more corn......we don't need playmakers.
Cute but we need both.
 
SMadison29

SMadison29

It's about value. You trade down to 5-8 & take him if he's still there. He's even with Chase & just above Waddle. Any one of those 3 receivers with an additional 1st next year & a 2nd/3rd round this year is far & away better for us than just taking DeVonta at 3.
 
lynx

lynx

I was all for taking Sewell but I won't be sad about Devonta Smith after watching these last 2 games of his, he's grown into quite a talent
 
M

MiaFins31

Why draft Smith at 3 when you can possibly trade down a couple spots and pick up extra picks while still getting the same caliber of player in Chase. Everybody is ready to throw all our eggs into the Smith basket. I want to control the draft for years to come not just bet on 1 guy that is not ansure thing. I get it nothing is for sure in the draft but that's exactly why when you have a premium pick you use it to get something for now and the next year. Yes I think Chase will be the better player but I still wouldn't draft him at 3. You maximize this pick bc once we use it it's gone and that's whether we go Sewell Smith or Chase. You trade this pick if at all possible and keep it where we have 2 picks in round 1 again next year. Having more darts to throw at the board gives you more chances for success rather than depending on hitting bullseye with 1 throw.
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

SMadison29 said:
It's about value. You trade down to 5-8 & take him if he's still there. He's even with Chase & just above Waddle. Any one of those 3 receivers with an additional 1st next year & a 2nd/3rd round this year is far & away better for us than just taking DeVonta at 3.
And when you can't trade down?

DONT TAKE A WR AT 3!!..but 5 is okay lol
 
andyahs

andyahs

SMadison29 said:
It's about value. You trade down to 5-8 & take him if he's still there. He's even with Chase & just above Waddle. Any one of those 3 receivers with an additional 1st next year & a 2nd/3rd round this year is far & away better for us than just taking DeVonta at 3.
Someone has to trade with you. So many posters think we can easily trade down. It takes two.
 
M

MiaFins31

andyahs said:
Someone has to trade with you. So many posters think we can easily trade down. It takes two.
And so many posters think that every single team doesn't get at least 1 call. Miami will receive at least 1 offer. So will Jax NYJ Atlanta and so on. It's a matter of whether the compensation is worth the drop. If we can't trade out you take Sewell. If we can't trade out and the Jets take Sewell then yes take the WR.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Everyone is assuming the Fins will be able to trade down from #3 to recoup more picks and still draft Smith. What if we don't have a partner, or what if the partner's offers isn't fair value. Do you take a lesser deal and just hope Smith is there later? What if someone else values him as much as the Fins and they trade up for him after the Fins trade down? What if the Fins have Smith rated way higher than Chase on their board? If he's your guy, don't get cute and pick him at 3. I'm only trading down far enough to ensure either Smith or Chase are definitely on the board when my selection comes around or it's no dice.
 
