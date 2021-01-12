1 NFL Fan Base Is Desperately Wishing For DeVonta Smith

Why draft Smith at 3 when you can possibly trade down a couple spots and pick up extra picks while still getting the same caliber of player in Chase. Everybody is ready to throw all our eggs into the Smith basket. I want to control the draft for years to come not just bet on 1 guy that is not ansure thing. I get it nothing is for sure in the draft but that's exactly why when you have a premium pick you use it to get something for now and the next year. Yes I think Chase will be the better player but I still wouldn't draft him at 3. You maximize this pick bc once we use it it's gone and that's whether we go Sewell Smith or Chase. You trade this pick if at all possible and keep it where we have 2 picks in round 1 again next year. Having more darts to throw at the board gives you more chances for success rather than depending on hitting bullseye with 1 throw.