1 NFL Fan Base Is Desperately Wishing For DeVonta Smith

As DeVonta Smith stole the show at the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Miami Dolphins fan base couldn’t help but fantasize at the chance to take him in the upcoming 2021 Draft.
The senior Heisman Trophy winner exploded for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against Ohio State on Monday night. The Buckeyes simply had no answers for him in the secondary and Alabama raced out to a 35-17 lead at halftime. An anonymous Power Five coach went as far as to call Smith “a cheat code.”
With yet another historic night, Smith clearly is setting himself up to play on Sundays. Now, Dolphins fans are desperately campaigning to bring the star wideout to Miami.
The Dolphins will pick third in the upcoming draft thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans. Miami also finds itself in need of strong skill players, making Smith an obvious choice for the organization. Dolphins fans remembered to remind team ownership of that on Twitter during Monday night’s game.
Smith has all of the potential to be a star in the league, regardless of who is throwing him the football. In Miami, the Alabama receiver would get a chance to link up with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa to form a fearsome Crimson Tide duo. The rookie quarterback struggled in his first season in Miami, but a lead wideout would certainly improve his prospects in 2021.
Smith’s first half not only endeared him to the people of Miami, but also set a plethora of title game records. With Alabama comfortably in the lead, it’s unclear what the senior wideout will do in the second half, but it’s possible that history could continue to be made
