18 On the Clock... Here’s the Board

Lovethefish
After going WR at 6..
Here is your board at 18:
Harris RB, Williams RB
WR: entire board except consensus top 3
OL: Darisaw, Mayfield, Tucker,Leahltheewood Dickerson
Edge: Paye, Oweh, Ojulari
DT: Barrmore, Levi
LB Collins
What’s the call GM?
