 #18 On the Clock... Here's the Board

#18 On the Clock... Here’s the Board

L

Lovethefish

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2012
Messages
1,532
Reaction score
854
After going WR at 6..

Here is your board at 18:

Harris RB, Williams RB
WR: entire board except consensus top 3
OL: Darisaw, Mayfield, Tucker,Leahltheewood Dickerson
Edge: Paye, Oweh, Ojulari
DT: Barrmore, Levi
LB Collins

What’s the call GM?
 
afphinfan

afphinfan

Club Member
Joined
Apr 3, 2010
Messages
138
Reaction score
19
Location
Alabama
Presuming Etienne is gone or just not listed?
I’d go Harris (if Etienne is gone) or Collins if no RBs picked yet.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
14,954
Reaction score
4,756
I’d say Harris or Collins but knowing Grier it’ll be a player off of that list with a day 2 grade but is a “scheme fit.”
 
