2-3 Year Retool/Rebuild

I hope the expectations of the board isn't that Miami with 14 picks and $100m will be in the Super Bowl a year from now. First of all 14 picks are nice, but they aren't all in round 1 or 2. Second of all, the cupboards are bare. Safely, we need talent (not Pro Bowl talent) in about 45-47 of the 53 we currently have. That is expansion-team like. Next the infamous "$100M." Oh yes, that seems to be the relief of all our issues. Throw money! Free-agency when used right, is one player, maybe two to put you over the top. It isn't to be used when you need to get younger and more talented for long-term growth and need 40+ players. Oh and $100M, what does that get you today? 4 players? A fiscal responsible team could start signing some of their own in the near future also. Lastly, oh yes, QB. The great debate, Fin-Loco's Justin Herbert vs my Tua. Hell, both could be busts. May have to go back in the draft next year to draft again. So in conclusion, yes we need DE's, yes we need Olinemen and yes we need RB and QB. But don't expect them to be all this year. What's critical? Guessing here, having a defensive coach, I think offense is. We might be able to get by one more year based on strategy and coaching with Flores. I am not saying don't touch the defense, but for a team that has been frankly boring and behind the times on offense, that seems logical. Miami won 5 games this year miraculously. Cincy had more talent than us. MIami has always won with smoke and mirrors lately, dating back to all the 6-10, 7-9 and 8-8 seasons and not having much talent. Hell Miami could take a step back and only win 4 games. And that would be ok, IF THEY PLAY BETTER. And guess what, they could play better, develop players in key positions and still lose more games. But the result could be an Identity on offense or defense., something that you don't have to address in 2021. The way this team is positioned with picks, maybe picking high next year (assuming they don't trade down for 2022) is a good thing, As it adds talent away from Free Agency. Moreover, if Hou could somehow lose games, we could get two high picks.



I know it has been 30 years, folks. But another 2 won't kill us. Hang in there, enjoy the ride