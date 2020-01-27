2-3 Year Retool/Rebuild

O

OmegaPhinsFan

I hope the expectations of the board isn't that Miami with 14 picks and $100m will be in the Super Bowl a year from now. First of all 14 picks are nice, but they aren't all in round 1 or 2. Second of all, the cupboards are bare. Safely, we need talent (not Pro Bowl talent) in about 45-47 of the 53 we currently have. That is expansion-team like. Next the infamous "$100M." Oh yes, that seems to be the relief of all our issues. Throw money! Free-agency when used right, is one player, maybe two to put you over the top. It isn't to be used when you need to get younger and more talented for long-term growth and need 40+ players. Oh and $100M, what does that get you today? 4 players? A fiscal responsible team could start signing some of their own in the near future also. Lastly, oh yes, QB. The great debate, Fin-Loco's Justin Herbert vs my Tua. Hell, both could be busts. May have to go back in the draft next year to draft again. So in conclusion, yes we need DE's, yes we need Olinemen and yes we need RB and QB. But don't expect them to be all this year. What's critical? Guessing here, having a defensive coach, I think offense is. We might be able to get by one more year based on strategy and coaching with Flores. I am not saying don't touch the defense, but for a team that has been frankly boring and behind the times on offense, that seems logical. Miami won 5 games this year miraculously. Cincy had more talent than us. MIami has always won with smoke and mirrors lately, dating back to all the 6-10, 7-9 and 8-8 seasons and not having much talent. Hell Miami could take a step back and only win 4 games. And that would be ok, IF THEY PLAY BETTER. And guess what, they could play better, develop players in key positions and still lose more games. But the result could be an Identity on offense or defense., something that you don't have to address in 2021. The way this team is positioned with picks, maybe picking high next year (assuming they don't trade down for 2022) is a good thing, As it adds talent away from Free Agency. Moreover, if Hou could somehow lose games, we could get two high picks.

I know it has been 30 years, folks. But another 2 won't kill us. Hang in there, enjoy the ride
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

OmegaPhinsFan said:
The great debate, Fin-Loco's Justin Herbert vs my Tua. Hell, both could be busts. May have to go back in the draft next year to draft again. So in conclusion, yes we need DE's, yes we need Olinemen and yes we need RB and QB. But don't expect them to be all this year.
With 3-4 free agents we could get close


Round 1 Pick 5: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (A)
Round 1 Pick 18: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (B)
Round 1 Pick 26: Tyler Biadasz, C/OG, Wisconsin (B)
Round 2 Pick 7: JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (A-)
Round 2 Pick 24: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State (B)
Round 3 Pick 6: Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State (A-)
Round 4 Pick 39 (COMP): Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky (B-)
Round 5 Pick 16: Ty Tyler, DE/OLB, Marshall (A+)
Round 6 Pick 6: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech (B+)
Round 6 Pick 18: Tanner Muse, SS/FS, Clemson (A+)
Round 7 Pick 31: Mohamed Barry, OLB, Nebraska (A+)
Round 7 Pick 36 (COMP): Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple (A)
 
phintim

phintim

On the other side of the equation if we flub this up and a current roster that has bare bones talent we could end up Cleveland south for the next 5 years. This time next year we should know.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

mwestberry said:
With 3-4 free agents we could get close


we could get close? In one year, needing all the talent we need? Do you realize the lack of talent this team has? I'd love to hear more
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

OmegaPhinsFan said:
I hope the expectations of the board isn't that Miami with 14 picks and $100m will be in the Super Bowl a year from now. First of all 14 picks are nice, but they aren't all in round 1 or 2. Second of all, the cupboards are bare. Safely, we need talent (not Pro Bowl talent) in about 45-47 of the 53 we currently have. That is expansion-team like. Next the infamous "$100M." Oh yes, that seems to be the relief of all our issues. Throw money! Free-agency when used right, is one player, maybe two to put you over the top. It isn't to be used when you need to get younger and more talented for long-term growth and need 40+ players. Oh and $100M, what does that get you today? 4 players? A fiscal responsible team could start signing some of their own in the near future also. Lastly, oh yes, QB. The great debate, Fin-Loco's Justin Herbert vs my Tua. Hell, both could be busts. May have to go back in the draft next year to draft again. So in conclusion, yes we need DE's, yes we need Olinemen and yes we need RB and QB. But don't expect them to be all this year. What's critical? Guessing here, having a defensive coach, I think offense is. We might be able to get by one more year based on strategy and coaching with Flores. I am not saying don't touch the defense, but for a team that has been frankly boring and behind the times on offense, that seems logical. Miami won 5 games this year miraculously. Cincy had more talent than us. MIami has always won with smoke and mirrors lately, dating back to all the 6-10, 7-9 and 8-8 seasons and not having much talent. Hell Miami could take a step back and only win 4 games. And that would be ok, IF THEY PLAY BETTER. And guess what, they could play better, develop players in key positions and still lose more games. But the result could be an Identity on offense or defense., something that you don't have to address in 2021. The way this team is positioned with picks, maybe picking high next year (assuming they don't trade down for 2022) is a good thing, As it adds talent away from Free Agency. Moreover, if Hou could somehow lose games, we could get two high picks.

I know it has been 30 years, folks. But another 2 won't kill us. Hang in there, enjoy the ride
To me, it depends on the destination. For me, getting to the playoffs is the short term destination- doable in 2 years. Then comes AFC championship followed by SB. Those two may take a while
 
Eesti

Eesti

3-4 Free agents for $100M? Maybe if Tannenbaum was still here but even then that would be a stretch.

You can sort of see the new direction the FO has been taking. This $100M likely means 1 or 2 big names....as in low tier 1 players who aren't setting records for contracts and those that make it through the initial signing period. I see them getting one or two of those players after letting the market settle for a week.

Also, 4-5 mid-tier guys that are young and have shown they are developing. They will also likely carry over about 20-30 mil in cap space to next year.

I don't think I've seen too many (if any) teams that are allocating $25 mil per year in cap hits on 4 players. The biggest cap hit we have right now is Xavien at $13.3M and he is the highest paid at a premium position. I doubt we see anyone get signed by Miami to a bigger contract than him.

The Vikings have the least amount of space in the NFL and are averaging $18.45M per year from their top 4 cap hits and one of those is $31M on a QB.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

OmegaPhinsFan said:
we could get close? In one year, needing all the talent we need? Do you realize the lack of talent this team has? I'd love to hear more
I sent a draft scenario and said 3-4 FA's … with similar coaching results like last season … we could get close … possibly playoffs … maybe win the division … I don't have any more

It's all speculation anyway.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Apparently Miami has lost the Cap Crown to Indianapolis for the time being. The Colts have about $2m more in cap space going into the 2020 F/A season. Of course this is before any cap saving cuts or trades. With that being said, I think Miami will look to be aggressive in signing F/A's. If they can sign 2-3 starting type players and another 2-3 depth/rotational type players, I'd consider it a successful off season. My main concern is with all the coaching defections and the hiring of younger non NFL coaching experience, coaches; how will that affect the players learning ability and on field performance? The more experienced coaches are on the offensive side of the ball, which may allow for a quicker transition learning to performance. I absolutely love the outside the box thinking from Flores and hope it all works out. As for the draft, it's anyones guess as to what QB Miami will eventually select. It's almost a given that 4 QB's will go in the top 10. The question is who does Miami eventually select and where? I expect Miami to continue to maneuver around the draft board and also to continue to trade for more draft capital, which should help in a faster rebuild. But like every draft, you got to hit on your picks.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Eesti said:
3-4 Free agents for $100M? Maybe if Tannenbaum was still here but even then that would be a stretch.
If you are referring to my post ... I don't expect any "top tier" FA's ... maybe the guard from NE ... I wouldn't expect the Fins to spend all their resources ... with the right coaches and a few right fits we could make the playoffs next season ... IMO
 
