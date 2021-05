2022 Quarterbacks (Underclassman)

Matt Corral might be the only quarterback I've ever seen that can throw an interception every 5 pass attempts and still have his team in the game with a chance to win. I've seen him do it. Twice.



Lane Kiffin don't care. He's going to keep throwing it because Corral has the arm talent and mobility to make you pay every other play. He can throw half a dozen interceptions in a single game and still hang nearly 50 points on you.