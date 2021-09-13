 3 Plays- correctable issues, would have changed the dialogue about Tua today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 Plays- correctable issues, would have changed the dialogue about Tua today

gfish24

gfish24

Honestly folks, this was a good opening day win… I would have liked to see more from Tua but he really did well against a tough D…. People need to step outside their bias and use rational, realistic assessments… I like Tua, but yea there’s the chance he could be mediocre, and not be the franchise QB we all want to see… he is going to develop, and hopefully it is into that franchise QB… but all these doom and gloom posts are ridiculous… change just 3 plays and we wouldn’t have half of these comments… if he hits the Wilson TD- beauty throw, even better defensive play, but demonstrates what this team can do… nothing to correct there, with that throw they’ll hit that a high percentage of the time… If Waddle catches the deep out on third down, and that horrible throw away that ended in the pick… all those plays can be addressed and corrected if need be- it is not a talent issue… if those 3 plays are made you have Tua at 19 for 29, about 250 yards 2 tds passing and one rushing- against a top NFL defence
 
El Canadian

El Canadian

gfish24 said:
gfish24 said:
If Waddle makes that catch who knows if we go on to score there?
The other play was a fantastic defensive play. The pick was a bad play, no real excuses for that. He should do better, I won't worry about this unless he does it again.
 
T

terphin

El Canadian said:
If Waddle makes that catch who knows if we go on to score there?
The other play was a fantastic defensive play. The pick was a bad play, no real excuses for that. He should do better, I won't worry about this unless he does it again.
I think if waddle catches that it probably was a td
 
lynx

lynx

I bet no one is talking about how average Josh Allen looked yesterday - and HE LOST. Not to mention whatever Aaron Rodgers was doing out there
 
B

bdizzle00

I'm way more concerned about our O-line and our 3rd down defense than I am about Tua. Worst case scenario is Tua is an average QB, but we will never truly know what he is or can become until we figure out our O-line.
 
