3 Plays- correctable issues, would have changed the dialogue about Tua today

Honestly folks, this was a good opening day win… I would have liked to see more from Tua but he really did well against a tough D…. People need to step outside their bias and use rational, realistic assessments… I like Tua, but yea there’s the chance he could be mediocre, and not be the franchise QB we all want to see… he is going to develop, and hopefully it is into that franchise QB… but all these doom and gloom posts are ridiculous… change just 3 plays and we wouldn’t have half of these comments… if he hits the Wilson TD- beauty throw, even better defensive play, but demonstrates what this team can do… nothing to correct there, with that throw they’ll hit that a high percentage of the time… If Waddle catches the deep out on third down, and that horrible throw away that ended in the pick… all those plays can be addressed and corrected if need be- it is not a talent issue… if those 3 plays are made you have Tua at 19 for 29, about 250 yards 2 tds passing and one rushing- against a top NFL defence