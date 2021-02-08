36 years since dolphins were in super bowl



This is not to bash the team but to share what I remember



I remember wearing so much dolphins gear from sears catalouge * . I wore so much dolphin crap that a 6th grade kid on my bus said I was front runner. He challenged me to name players's numbers on the team and match them with names. I was in second grade. I got marino duper and clayton. From then on I learned all I could about the dolphins. Thanks guy lol



I was in second grade. We had a snow day the next day and I was so happy because i was so upset. My teacher told me she was thinking of during the game.



I remember we caused a fumble and would have ran it for a td but they ruled incomplete catch. Now with replay we would have got the ball at least



I remember they fumbled twice before half and we got fgs. We were only down 12



That was the first year I was a fan of the phins and this was the first game I was not certain we would win. I always expected us to win. So weird to compare to now.



I remember Marino standing by himself on the sidelines at end of game ,and I wanted to cry.



I remember being so happy when we took the lead at 10-7 thinking maybe we would be okay.



Anyone else have any memories of this game?