 36 years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

36 years

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,635
Reaction score
1,264
Age
44
36 years since dolphins were in super bowl

This is not to bash the team but to share what I remember

I remember wearing so much dolphins gear from sears catalouge * . I wore so much dolphin crap that a 6th grade kid on my bus said I was front runner. He challenged me to name players's numbers on the team and match them with names. I was in second grade. I got marino duper and clayton. From then on I learned all I could about the dolphins. Thanks guy lol

I was in second grade. We had a snow day the next day and I was so happy because i was so upset. My teacher told me she was thinking of during the game.

I remember we caused a fumble and would have ran it for a td but they ruled incomplete catch. Now with replay we would have got the ball at least

I remember they fumbled twice before half and we got fgs. We were only down 12

That was the first year I was a fan of the phins and this was the first game I was not certain we would win. I always expected us to win. So weird to compare to now.

I remember Marino standing by himself on the sidelines at end of game ,and I wanted to cry.

I remember being so happy when we took the lead at 10-7 thinking maybe we would be okay.

Anyone else have any memories of this game?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom