Acquiring a 4th First Round Pick

OmegaPhinsFan
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2020
- Messages
- 119
- Reaction score
- 96
- Age
- 45
- Location
- The Cave, FL
I am personally sick of all the trade up scenarios for Tua. lol
Let's discuss going back up in the end of round 1 and for who.
So in 2016, KC and SF traded, allowing SF to trade pick 37 to get to 28
In 2017, The Browns traded 33/108 to get to 29
In 2017, Saints traded Cooks to get to 32
In 2018, Ravens give up 52/125/ and a future pick for the 32nd
In 2019, Seahawks trade the 30th pick to the Giants (I have no idea what compensations was) and Rams trade out of round 1 to Atlanta for 45/79
So Miami has the rest of the draft to use their some picks to get back into round 1. I would hate that to be a 2021 pick, unless it was higher than the lower part of round 1. Can you imagine this draft with a QB, a Tackle or 2, a DE AND maybe a RB or WR?
That to me is the big picture of this draft. While you all argue on what to give up to get a QB, MIami can compensate a little by what they miss at QB with 3 homeruns.
So just to throw some rankings that are out there, which are subjective:
29. Tee Higgins
30. Marlon Davidson
31. Dobbins (love this player)
32. AJ Terrell.
there are probably several players here that are debatable, but you see my point.
Let's discuss going back up in the end of round 1 and for who.
So in 2016, KC and SF traded, allowing SF to trade pick 37 to get to 28
In 2017, The Browns traded 33/108 to get to 29
In 2017, Saints traded Cooks to get to 32
In 2018, Ravens give up 52/125/ and a future pick for the 32nd
In 2019, Seahawks trade the 30th pick to the Giants (I have no idea what compensations was) and Rams trade out of round 1 to Atlanta for 45/79
So Miami has the rest of the draft to use their some picks to get back into round 1. I would hate that to be a 2021 pick, unless it was higher than the lower part of round 1. Can you imagine this draft with a QB, a Tackle or 2, a DE AND maybe a RB or WR?
That to me is the big picture of this draft. While you all argue on what to give up to get a QB, MIami can compensate a little by what they miss at QB with 3 homeruns.
So just to throw some rankings that are out there, which are subjective:
29. Tee Higgins
30. Marlon Davidson
31. Dobbins (love this player)
32. AJ Terrell.
there are probably several players here that are debatable, but you see my point.