Acquiring a 4th First Round Pick

O

OmegaPhinsFan

I am personally sick of all the trade up scenarios for Tua. lol

Let's discuss going back up in the end of round 1 and for who.

So in 2016, KC and SF traded, allowing SF to trade pick 37 to get to 28
In 2017, The Browns traded 33/108 to get to 29
In 2017, Saints traded Cooks to get to 32
In 2018, Ravens give up 52/125/ and a future pick for the 32nd
In 2019, Seahawks trade the 30th pick to the Giants (I have no idea what compensations was) and Rams trade out of round 1 to Atlanta for 45/79

So Miami has the rest of the draft to use their some picks to get back into round 1. I would hate that to be a 2021 pick, unless it was higher than the lower part of round 1. Can you imagine this draft with a QB, a Tackle or 2, a DE AND maybe a RB or WR?
That to me is the big picture of this draft. While you all argue on what to give up to get a QB, MIami can compensate a little by what they miss at QB with 3 homeruns.

So just to throw some rankings that are out there, which are subjective:
29. Tee Higgins
30. Marlon Davidson
31. Dobbins (love this player)
32. AJ Terrell.

there are probably several players here that are debatable, but you see my point.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

There are very interesting players in round 4 from the simulator.

Trading back is always a better option than trading up.
 
dahlmarino

dahlmarino

I’m all for sneaking back into the end of Round 1. Originally I liked the idea of going as high as maybe 27 to nab Jordan Love, but that looks like a pipe dream now. Even still, we have the 39th pick. It shouldn’t take too much ammunition to move up 7-10 picks if there’s a player we absolutely want to invest 5 years in.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

dahlmarino said:
I’m all for sneaking back into the end of Round 1. Originally I liked the idea of going as high as maybe 27 to nab Jordan Love, but that looks like a pipe dream now. Even still, we have the 39th pick. It shouldn’t take too much ammunition to move up 7-10 picks if there’s a player we absolutely want to invest 5 years in.
Great point. You nailed it, the ammo in Rd 2 plus a conditional pick should be enough to get us back in round 1. Maybe that offsets a pick we may lose if we do trade up for Tua. So we end up with three lol
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

The more I read about the draft, I see Grant Delpit moving in this territory. Looks like he had a down year. Nonetheless, we traded away a PB LT and S, and the goal should be to replace them. The other intriguing pick here, that I have heard buzzed about is Brandon Aiyuk,
 
dahlmarino

dahlmarino

OmegaPhinsFan said:
Great point. You nailed it, the ammo in Rd 2 plus a conditional pick should be enough to get us back in round 1. Maybe that offsets a pick we may lose if we do trade up for Tua. So we end up with three lol
That would actually make me a whole lot more okay with trading up for Tua.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I think we have like 14 pics in this draft I can’t imagine them wanting more. These guys have to be signed in sometimes quality is greater than quantity
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

artdnj said:
I think we have like 14 pics in this draft I can’t imagine them wanting more. These guys have to be signed in sometimes quality is greater than quantity
We have 40 holes on this team, on the low side. This team's mentality should be sustained growth through the draft and not depend on free agency until they are a player away from going over the top
 
A

Andyman

artdnj said:
I think we have like 14 pics in this draft I can’t imagine them wanting more. These guys have to be signed in sometimes quality is greater than quantity
Yes, but a trade up means you package picks, so you actually end up with less, so it does address that. I could see picks this year being moved for next year too.
 
