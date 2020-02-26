Acquiring a 4th First Round Pick

I am personally sick of all the trade up scenarios for Tua. lol



Let's discuss going back up in the end of round 1 and for who.



So in 2016, KC and SF traded, allowing SF to trade pick 37 to get to 28

In 2017, The Browns traded 33/108 to get to 29

In 2017, Saints traded Cooks to get to 32

In 2018, Ravens give up 52/125/ and a future pick for the 32nd

In 2019, Seahawks trade the 30th pick to the Giants (I have no idea what compensations was) and Rams trade out of round 1 to Atlanta for 45/79



So Miami has the rest of the draft to use their some picks to get back into round 1. I would hate that to be a 2021 pick, unless it was higher than the lower part of round 1. Can you imagine this draft with a QB, a Tackle or 2, a DE AND maybe a RB or WR?

That to me is the big picture of this draft. While you all argue on what to give up to get a QB, MIami can compensate a little by what they miss at QB with 3 homeruns.



So just to throw some rankings that are out there, which are subjective:

29. Tee Higgins

30. Marlon Davidson

31. Dobbins (love this player)

32. AJ Terrell.



there are probably several players here that are debatable, but you see my point.