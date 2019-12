goldfin17 said: Fitz played at a higher level than Brady did this season. He was running for his life most of the time and still did a good job. Brady has been sailing balls, skipping them and missing guys all season. Click to expand...

Really an impressive season for Fitzpatrick. But I wonder how he will fit in with Chan Gailey. Fitz has a gambling mentality. He'll take chances. That mostly serves him well, but sometimes it doesn't give the team a chance to win. Gailey is very conservative. Perhaps he was brought in to help Rosen along, or the next qb the Dolphins bring in.