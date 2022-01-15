 Another source insisted today that that the Dolphins were all on the same page and that they all wanted Deshaun Watson. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Delvin

BillsFanInPeace said:
So the one source saying all on board is from the Flores Camp. Adam has become a fence sitter instead of a news breaker since going to ESPN.
Who knows where its coming from? You have Ross himself stating a couple days ago:
“I have no plans. It will be up to the head coach in terms of what he does with the quarterback,” Ross said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Tua, I have a lot of confidence in Tua. It is really going to be dependent on who the next head coach is and the direction that he wants to take at that position.”
That's no ringing endorsement of Tua....

PS: Good luck today.
 
Delvin

Miami 13 said:
Will you leave the site when Flo and Watson team up to ruin some franchise together? Go be a fan of those losers.
No. Unlike you I'm a Dolphins fan. Not a Tua fan. Hopefully, Tuanon leaves though with Tua.
 
