Any change in Tua/OC's game?

IAY(average intended air yards): 9.4 yards(7th) compared to 7.7 last season. While almost 2 full yards is sort of a big deal, I do remember Tua being close to top 5 in this category after 3-4 games last season so Im not as surprised to see this as some might be. Important to note here is that the offense toned down a bit after that and Tua fell ways down that he finished the season in the bottom half of the league. Is this something the Fins want or is it something they'll try and make Tua slow down on? Or is it flat out the reason Chan is gone? It'll be interesting to see if the offense keeps this up.

AGG%: 25.9%(4th) compared to 20.3% last year. Now this stat is easy to misinterpret because it involves alot of moving parts, the willingness of a QB to throw into tight windows and the ability of the receiving options to gain separation on any given play. Was kind of surprised to see this as I thought the fact the Fins added alot of wiggle in the receiving room might lower the number of hard throws the QB had to make this year. Either the new additions arent created as much separation as hoped or Tua has grown more comfortable with tight windows.

So how did the Fins WRs do in SEP? 2 Dolphins qualified with enough targets to be shown in nextgen's chart. Jaylen Waddle posted a 3.6 yards average separation on his targets while Parker did his usual 2.1. For reference sake, the leader in SEP for the Fins last season was Jakeem Grant with an average of 3.1 yards of separation per targets. Parker got 7 targets while Waddle got 6. It does look like Tua was more comfortable with NFL open in the NE game.

AYTS(average air yards to the sticks): This is another category where Tua started strong and lost some ground as the season went along. In the NE he actually threw the ball 0.6 past the sticks(8th) compared to 0.8 yards short of the sticks last year.

TT(time to throw): Nothing new here, 2.58 seconds to throw(9th) on average compared to 2.55 last season. I can confidently tell you that Tua isnt taking too long going through his reads.

Couple of notes about the Fins passing game compared to last year when Tua started.TLDR; *Fins passing game was more aggressive by a good margin playing on the road in NE than it was last year. *The WRs are more diverse giving the QB more options. *This strategy netted +1.2 yards of effeciency per attempt. Which is very nice, because of you now, the tendency of teams throwing for a 6.6 YPA in NE on average.