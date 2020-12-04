Anyone Worried

About the steelers record yet? And/or them surpassing our undefeated season? I know its still a little early but... its covid season so who knows. Maybe the league cuts the year short...

The rest of their schedule is:

13. Washington
14. Buffalo
15. Cindy
16. Indy
17. Cleveland

Their defense is playing lights out and so is big Ben. They do have some key injuries on defense though.

Thoughts
 
The problem is that the Chiefs will be playing in Pitt and the Chiefs defense is ****. I’m a little worried. I hate those ****s
 
Lol..Worried? Haven't given it a second thought.

There's nothing about this Steelers team that scream undefeated or perfect.

Almost every game i've watch has been sloppy.

Especially when you compare it to that New England team that was killing everyone.
 
Big Ben is playing light out? Lol..what team have you been watching?
 
I try not to either but I always, no matter how much I try not to, worry about that record being broken. I dont want any other team ever to match that record.
 
Ok. Maybe not lights out but he's been playing really good. I hear you though with how they're playing. The last game vs. Baltimore, they had tons of dropped passes.
 
NE went 16-0 and was beating teams by an AVERAGE of almost 20 points a game and they couldn't even do it.

Pitt is very solid, but they aren't solid enough to go unbeaten.
 
I think they will lose one of 13-14 or 16-17. Possibly drop two of those 4 games.
 
A little, bit not enough to root for Buffalo next week. I don’t want another team to do it but the fact that it’s not NE is something I could love with.
Washington is feisty, I doubt it but you never know.

on a different note I have to play Gibson vs Pitt and Elliot vs Balt with playoffs on the line I’m fantasy. Truth be told I’m waffling with removing Elliot and playing DVP. Crazy I know but Elliot has been useless. I wish he wasn’t on my team because you feel like you have to play him.
 
Couldn't agree more. I wasn't even alive when they did that. I was born in 88 and honestly anything before that can't be used in bragging rights in my circle of friends.
 
Wins against Buf,Cle and indi can help us so let’s go Pitt!
 
