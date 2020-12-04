Anyone Worried

About the steelers record yet? And/or them surpassing our undefeated season? I know its still a little early but... its covid season so who knows. Maybe the league cuts the year short...
The rest of their schedule is:
13. Washington
14. Buffalo
15. Cindy
16. Indy
17. Cleveland
Their defense is playing lights out and so is big Ben. They do have some key injuries on defense though.
Thoughts
