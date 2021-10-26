 Anything redeemable at this point? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anything redeemable at this point?

The season is lost so to me it's the youth gaining more experience for better or worse...yes even Austin Jackson.

Outside of that if we can sweep the Jets (not confident) and Patriots (I doubt it) it would at least make this season somewhat easier to swallow.
 
Redeemable?

We were 10-6 last year with most of the difference being several rental veterans that were let go. It could be argued we’re an off season away from being competitive again.

Let Tua progress and stay healthy, and there’s a lot that’s redeemable imo. The only albatrosses are Jones’ and Baker‘s contracts, and X will likely hold out again.
 
I’m serious as hell when I say this..

All us fans should get behind Tua.

What he’s doing in football context is extremely admirable and effective.

Back Tua and let’s expose these fools for what they are.
 
