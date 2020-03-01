Are Love or Herbert better prospects than Rosen?

Call me crazy but I'm not enamored with either. Especially after hearing how much Tannenbum gushes over Herbert. Love is a massive wildcard and maybe he's going to be a steal. But comparing what they've shown in college vs what Rosen has shown, are either worth giving up a pick that could be used on a transformative player at another position just to find out? Rosen is tough and can make all the throws. His decision making is slow but that's exactly the same for these 2nd tier guys. At least Rosen has shown he can make plays against an NFL defense.

I don't want any part of Tua. Saw on ESPN or NFL network last night where they said Tua has NEVER completed a full season in HS or college. How the heck is he going to suddenly get healthy playing in the NFL and last a full season and seasons? The thought of taking him at 5 scares me. The thought of giving up an additional 1st to move up for him makes me sick to think about.

For me it's a no brainer. Either do what it takes to move up to 1 and grab Burrow, stay at 5 and take a stud defensive player or move back from 5 and take Love or Herbert plus get an extra asset from moving back. Burrow would probably cost us 5 and 18 this year plus our high 2nd and/or a 1st next year. I'd do that in a heartbeat then look to move Rosen for a 2nd. Or maybe include Rosen in the deal. Can't recall if it was McShay or Jeremiah but one of them said they can't stress enough how much Miami wants Burrow. Could be wishful thinking but I'm going to pray that's what ends up happening.

So to wrap up the question, what would you do?
 
In terms of prospects coming out of college and question marks... No neither of them are clearly better prospects. Whether they are better NFL players is yet to be determined. Rosen was an excellent prospect... He got rave reviews for his arm talent and mental makeup.
 
Bruh Man said:
I want more than a 2nd for Rosen.
Sure who wouldn't? But who's gonna give up more? He's got another year of proving he's not a franchise QB and a year less on his cheap contract. We'd be lucky to get a 2 for him. I only trade him if we got Burrow though.
 
Etrius24 said:
In terms of prospects coming out of college and question marks... No neither of them are clearly better prospects. Whether they are better NFL players is yet to be determined. Rosen was an excellent prospect... He got rave reviews for his arm talent and mental makeup.
I'd say he's definitely proven he has the arm talent and the moxy. Question is if we've seen his ceiling and how his ceiling looks vs those of Herbert and Love.

To me if we can't get Burrow I'd roll with what we have and look to 2021 for the QB.
 
No. Love is a serious project and Herbert may be similar but think he lacks the leadership qualities that Rosen lacks as well. Taking them is just continuing to go in a circle. Take Tua or Burrow if not stock up for next year.
 
VCU2000 said:
Thought Tua played in every game in 2018.
He hurt both ankles in the 2018 SEC championship game. In high school I believe they said it was hand injuries.

Also had a right knee injury that he re-injured vs Miss in 2018
 
I agree, no Tua.

Cincy could be smoke screening too, making us think they go Burrow, but go Tua. If Tua's medicals pass, and hes sooo amazing, why would Cincy pass on him?

I think the only knock on Burrow is his age.
 
I don't wanna turn this into another Tua thread but this is a screenshot from the video where McShay talks about his injury history. He also says that no QB taken in the 1st round in the recent past with a college injury history have avoided being injured in the pros.


2020-03-01_12-03-11.jpg
 
Herbert is a slightly better prospect because of athletic ability. Love is a wildcard with a high ceiling and a low floor.

Rosen throws the best ball out of the 3. If the situation is perfect, his ability to throw the football with accuracy exceeds the other 2.

Unfortunately for him that perfect situation doesn't exist and it's the intangibles and athletic ability that most often seperates the QBs. He falls behind the other 2 athletically and there have always been questions about his mentality and desire, similar to Herbert.

Miami should always be looking to improve the position. Drown out the "what was tanking for" noise and trust your evaluations and convictions.

They watched Rosen up close for an entire year and he is 23. If they made moves that suggest he is still in the plans as a potential Franchise QB that would be a very great thing for us . . . Despite the avalanche of negativity from many sources/people.
 
Before the 2019 season began, I thought a big key for the year was finding out what the team had in Josh Rosen. From a fans perspective, it's hard to say. He didn't play well in limited action, but that might not be the entire story.

From the front office view who knows. We've heard conflicting reports. Stephen Ross has indicated Miami needs to find its quarterback of the future, while neither Grier or Flores have denied this. At the end of the season, Flores did say something to the affect that he liked Rosen's improvement.

It seems like the Dolphins aren't sold on Rosen. If they are, what an impressive smokescreen.

Both Herbert and Love offer more mobility. I think Rosen scores higher on accuracy. From my point of view, I think Herbert and Love have more arm talent. The intangibles may be the big question mark. That's been debatable with Rosen.
 
Kdawg954 said:
Herbert is a slightly better prospect because of athletic ability. Love is a wildcard with a high ceiling and a low floor.

Rosen throws the best ball out of the 3. If the situation is perfect, his ability to throw the football with accuracy exceeds the other 2.

Unfortunately for him that perfect situation doesn't exist and it's the intangibles and athletic ability that most often seperates the QBs. He falls behind the other 2 athletically and there have always been questions about his mentality and desire, similar to Herbert.

Miami should always be looking to improve the position. Drown out the "what was tanking for" noise and trust your evaluations and convictions.

They watched Rosen up close for an entire year and he is 23. If they made moves that suggest he is still in the plans as a potential Franchise QB that would be a very great thing for us . . . Despite the avalanche of negativity from many sources/people.
Pretty much sums up how on feel on these guys as well. I don't think that Rosen is a franchise QB. I also don't think that neither Love nor Herbert are either. For me the tanking thing is dumb as we clearly didn't do that. We hit the reset button and were able to get draft assets, clear cap and evaluate a ton of young players that we wouldn't have if we still had all the overpriced vets ahead of them. The team were clearly trying to win games and that to me is how you build a culture of success.

We are in year 2 of a rebuild. It would seem silly to play the lottery with either of these guys when there are 2 far more talented QBs who will be in the next draft and we have a ton of holes to fill. Nailing the pick at #5 and landing a cornerstone defensive player seems far more prudent to me. Rosen could and should be a very good backup QB and he's cheap so again if we aren't getting Burrow I'm hanging onto him.
 
