Are Love or Herbert better prospects than Rosen?

Call me crazy but I'm not enamored with either. Especially after hearing how much Tannenbum gushes over Herbert. Love is a massive wildcard and maybe he's going to be a steal. But comparing what they've shown in college vs what Rosen has shown, are either worth giving up a pick that could be used on a transformative player at another position just to find out? Rosen is tough and can make all the throws. His decision making is slow but that's exactly the same for these 2nd tier guys. At least Rosen has shown he can make plays against an NFL defense.



I don't want any part of Tua. Saw on ESPN or NFL network last night where they said Tua has NEVER completed a full season in HS or college. How the heck is he going to suddenly get healthy playing in the NFL and last a full season and seasons? The thought of taking him at 5 scares me. The thought of giving up an additional 1st to move up for him makes me sick to think about.



For me it's a no brainer. Either do what it takes to move up to 1 and grab Burrow, stay at 5 and take a stud defensive player or move back from 5 and take Love or Herbert plus get an extra asset from moving back. Burrow would probably cost us 5 and 18 this year plus our high 2nd and/or a 1st next year. I'd do that in a heartbeat then look to move Rosen for a 2nd. Or maybe include Rosen in the deal. Can't recall if it was McShay or Jeremiah but one of them said they can't stress enough how much Miami wants Burrow. Could be wishful thinking but I'm going to pray that's what ends up happening.



So to wrap up the question, what would you do?