Oh Mando. Mando “failed” to write another good article. lol. I thought Grier shot pretty straight. Some of what Mando calls “failure” I would categorize under “what do you expect him to say?” I have no problem with Grier saying they like Tua but will unearth every stone trying to see if they will get better. No GM is going to face the media and say, man, I really wish I’d drafted this guy over that guy.