FinPhan54 said: I honestly think the top 12 will go



1. Lawrence

2. Wilson

3. Jones

4. Fields (to Denver)

5. Chase

6. Pitts

7. Waddle

8. Lance

9. Parsons (to ATL)

10. Horn

11. Sewell

12. Waddle Click to expand...

Makes me cringe seeing everyone slot Wilson to the Jets now. He's the real deal and I was pushing for him @ 3 when everyone was hyping up Fields as the number 2 Qb. Looks like it's set in stone now... damn the Jets are going to give us problems with this kid being there. Pitts or Chase would make me feel a bit better!