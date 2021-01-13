 Armando: players take on Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armando: players take on Tua

https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/armando-salguero/article248464745.html

I wanted Tua over Herbert, to be clear. But, I'm also worried about what he showed us, or the lack thereof. I don't know what I would do, but I'll defer to Coach Flo. I trust that guy. And I did see flashes from Tua.

On one hand, its interesting to get that perspective. On the other, this crap leaking out doesn't do the team any favors. Bit tired of Armando's whining lately.

Does a few non-source quotes change anything? I would need to know more, but it concerns be a bit.
 
Considering most of the offensive players will be gone next year due to lack of talent, who cares. Just Armando fanning the flames for his clicks. Guys gotta put food on the table.
 
